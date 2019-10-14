Global leaders in microdisplay system technology and microLED technology join forces to develop the World’s smallest 1080p (1920x1080 pixel) microLED based display solution.

Combines Plessey’s industry leading microLED fabrication technology with Compound Photonics’ proprietary, high performance-ultra low latency NOVA digital drive architecture with MIPI input and CP’s advanced microdisplay module engineering and packaging capabilities.

Combination offers an emissive near-eye display solution for AR/MR product developers on a scalable and extensible platform that addresses current, emerging and future display technology requirements.

VANCOUVER, Wash. & PLYMOUTH, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AR--Compound Photonics US Corporation (CP), a leading provider of compact high-resolution microdisplay solutions for Augmented Reality (AR) and Mixed Reality (MR) applications, and Plessey Semiconductors Ltd. (Plessey), an embedded technologies developer at the forefront of microLED technology for AR and MR display applications, today announced a strategic partnership to develop and introduce the World’s smallest 1080p (1920x1080 pixel) GaN-on-Silicon microLED based microdisplay solution suitable for integration into AR and MR smart glasses.

Under this partnership, Plessey will bond CP’s industry leading high speed digital low-latency backplane silicon wafer with Plessey’s breakthrough cutting edge proprietary GaN on Silicon monolithic microLED array wafer. In turn, CP will utilize its deep experience in microdisplay assembly, test, and packaging to create display modules from the bonded wafers in combination with CP’s NOVA high-performance display driver architecture to deliver a complete solution compatible with the industry standard MIPI display pipeline.

“CP is the best partner for Plessey because of its deep and extensive decade-long experience with developing fully realized microdisplay based projection solutions,” commented Mike Lee, President of Plessey Semiconductors. “Moreover, CP’s flexible high-performance end to end digital architecture and leading edge display driver IP are key enablers for delivering microLED displays with improved brightness at smaller pixel sizes, higher frame rates, extended greyscale bit depth, and low power consumption to best serve next generation emissive display based AR/MR smart glasses and Heads-Up/Head-mounted displays (HUD/HMDs) applications.”

Yiwan Wong, Compound Photonics’ CEO, added, “Plessey’s monolithic GaN on Silicon IP, fabrication technology, and bonding process are well optimized for very small high brightness pixels that match perfectly with CP’s industry leading 3.015 micron pixel pitch backplane design to deliver compact high resolution microdisplays. Through this partnership, Plessey and CP now lead the industry in addressing the full breadth of current, emerging, and future requirements for AR/MR smart glasses and HUD/HMDs that span the range from CP’s existing production ready LCoS (Liquid Crystal on Silicon) reflective displays, to emerging microLED emissive display technology, and ultimately to achieving true holographic 3D display via CP’s LCoS phase display solutions in the future. For the first time, we can provide customers in AR/MR space with an extensible software configurable platform based on CP’s efficient drive architecture that can operate with a wide range of display types to support various application requirements.”

Initial samples of a 0.26 inch diagonal, full HD 1080p resolution microLED display integrated with display driver IC to accept industry standard MIPI input are expected to be available by mid-year 2020.

About Compound Photonics

Compound Photonics is a pioneer in compact high resolution microdisplay technologies. Our microdisplay solutions are optimized to serve the augmented reality and mixed reality markets where high performance, small form factor, and low power consumption are most critical. Compound Photonics’ microdisplays enable engineers to innovate and create cutting edge consumer and industrial products that can greatly enhance the lives of people.

About Plessey

Plessey is an award-winning provider of full-field emissive microLED displays that combine very high-density RGB pixel arrays with high-performance CMOS backplanes to produce very high-brightness, low-power and high-frame-rate image sources for head-mounted displays (HMDs), and augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) systems. Plessey operates leading edge 150mm and 200mm wafer processing facilities to undertake design, test and assembly of LED products, and a comprehensive suite of photonic characterization and applications laboratories. For more information, visit Plessey’s website, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn pages.

