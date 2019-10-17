The guide offers a comprehensive overview of how AR can be adopted in Marketing strategies.

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Poplar (www.poplar.studio), the augmented reality creative platform that provides AR campaigns on demand, is pleased to announce it has released a new essential guide entitled How To Revolutionise Your Marketing Strategy With Augmented Reality.

The guide offers a comprehensive overview of how AR can be used in Marketing and Advertising. It starts by offering an understanding of what AR is and the impact it is having on Marketing, with real numbers. It then outlines the main use cases for AR within Marketing, from educating customers to visualising products.

The guide also covers all the major AR publishing platforms and which might be best suited to different AR experiences according to their requirements. Finally, it looks at key creative strategies brands can use to promote their AR experiences, based on Poplar’s work with some of the top brands using AR.

Special attention is given to two topics. First, how retailer Speedo is using AR to increase online and in-store sales, following a trend within Retail of using AR for product visualisation. Second, it looks at why Instagram’s recent opening of AR to brands constitutes a huge opportunity for branded AR content.

The guide includes useful and entertaining examples of AR experiences from Poplar’s showcase, which people can try by scanning them with their smartphone.

“We are thrilled to be able to provide marketers and the public with a thorough overview of how they can use AR to better engage with their audiences, based on the 80+ campaigns that have been produced by top brands through our platform,” said David Ripert, CEO of Poplar. “The challenge for many brands is that many marketers are still unclear on how they can best leverage AR, or what real benefits it can actually bring to their business. We trust that this guide will help answer all the pressing questions marketers have about AR, big or small.”

