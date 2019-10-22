Daily Active Users increased 13% year-over-year to 210 million

Revenue increased 50% year-over-year to $446 million

Operating cash flow improved 43% year-over-year to $(76) million

Financial Highlights

Operating cash flow improved by $56 million to $(76) million in Q3 2019, compared to the prior year.

Free Cash Flow improved by $75 million to $(84) million in Q3 2019, compared to the prior year.

Common shares outstanding plus shares underlying stock-based awards totaled 1,565 million at September 30, 2019, compared with 1,476 million one year ago.

Revenue increased 50% to $446 million in Q3 2019, compared to the prior year.

Net loss improved $98 million to $(227) million in Q3 2019, compared to the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA improved $96 million to $(42) million in Q3 2019, compared to the prior year.

“ We delivered strong results this quarter, and we are pleased that the investments we have made are continuing to drive the growth of our community and our business,” said Evan Spiegel, CEO. “ We are a high growth business, with strong operating leverage, a clear path to profitability, a distinct vision for the future, and the ability to invest over the long term. We are excited about executing on the many opportunities in front of us.”

Three Months Ended September 30, Percent Nine Months Ended September 30, Percent 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Cash used in operating activities $ (76,149 ) $ (132,543 ) (43 )% $ (238,116 ) $ (563,870 ) (58 )% Free Cash Flow $ (84,087 ) $ (158,828 ) 47 % $ (265,501 ) $ (661,371 ) 60 % Common shares outstanding plus shares underlying stock-based awards 1,565,208 1,476,019 6 % 1,565,208 1,476,019 6 % Operating loss $ (228,853 ) $ (323,371 ) (29 )% $ (849,732 ) $ (1,073,743 ) (21 )% Revenue $ 446,199 $ 297,695 50 % $ 1,154,646 $ 790,624 46 % Net loss $ (227,375 ) $ (325,148 ) (30 )% $ (792,956 ) $ (1,064,243 ) (25 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ (42,375 ) $ (138,377 ) 69 % $ (244,537 ) $ (525,274 ) 53 % Diluted net loss per share attributable to common shareholders $ (0.16 ) $ (0.25 ) (34 )% $ (0.58 ) $ (0.83 ) (30 )% Non-GAAP diluted net loss per share $ (0.04 ) $ (0.12 ) (67 )% $ (0.20 ) $ (0.43 ) (55 )%

Q3 2019 Summary & Key Highlights

We added 7 million Daily Active Users in the third quarter and saw increased engagement across key metrics:

DAUs were 210 million in Q3 2019, compared to 203 million in Q2 2019 and 186 million in Q3 2018.

DAUs were up sequentially and year-over-year in each of North America, Europe, and Rest of World.

DAUs were up sequentially and year-over-year on each of iOS and Android platforms.

We continue to invest in our Discover platform, with a particular focus on building a sustainable premium content ecosystem:

Total daily time spent by Snapchatters watching Discover increased by 40% year-over-year.

In Q3 2019, more than 100 Discover channels reached a monthly audience of over 10 million viewers.

Our new horror-thriller Snap Original “Dead of Night” has reached over 14 million unique viewers since its premiere in September.

In Q3 2019, we added over 50 new channels internationally across 8 markets, and time spent on premium content internationally increased by more than 55% year-over-year.

We continue to invest in our augmented reality platform:

At the end of Q3 2019, over 600,000 Lenses had been created by our community through Lens Studio, up from 500,000 at the end of Q2 2019.

Now more than 15% of the Snaps sent every day with Lenses feature Lenses made by Snapchatters using Lens Studio, with top-performing Community Lenses reaching billions of views on Snapchat.

We continue to build on our Snap Games platform to better enhance the gaming experience for our large and engaged community:

In Q3 2019, we partnered with SYBO Games and launched a new multiplayer game called Subway Surfers Airtime, which was an exclusive release on Snapchat and an expansion of their hit franchise, Subway Surfers.

We continue to build and improve Snap Kit, our set of developer tools that allow our partners to bring Snapchat features into their services:

In September, over 100 million Snapchatters interacted with Snaps generated by our Creative Kit partner platforms.

We doubled the number of apps integrated with Snap Kit since Q1 2019.

We strengthened our ad platform products and capabilities to drive improved outcomes for advertisers:

We announced Dynamic Ads, which allows advertisers to automatically create ads in real-time based on product catalogs that can contain hundreds of thousands of products.

We announced that advertisers can now add swipe actions to their Commercials campaigns, allowing Snapchatters to swipe up to access a web page, view a long-form video, or view a Lens.

The maximum duration of Snap Ads has been extended to enable advertisers to tell more detailed brand stories through our video ad products.

Financial Guidance

The following forward-looking statements reflect our expectations for the fourth quarter of 2019 as of October 22, 2019, and are subject to substantial uncertainty. This guidance assumes, among other things, that no business acquisitions, investments, restructurings, or legal settlements are concluded in the quarter. Our results are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date, but may be materially affected by many factors, as discussed below in “Forward-Looking Statements.”

Q4 2019 Outlook

Revenue is expected to be between $540 million and $560 million, compared to $390 million in Q4 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between breakeven and $20 million, compared to $(50) million in Q4 2018.

Definitions

Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, reduced by purchases of property and equipment.

Common shares outstanding plus shares underlying stock-based awards includes common shares outstanding, restricted stock units, restricted stock awards, and outstanding stock options.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), excluding interest income; interest expense; other income (expense) net; income tax benefit (expense); depreciation and amortization; stock-based compensation expense and related payroll tax expense; and certain other non-cash or non-recurring items impacting net income (loss) from time to time.

A Daily Active User (DAU) is defined as a registered Snapchat user who opens the Snapchat application at least once during a defined 24-hour period. We calculate average DAUs for a particular quarter by adding the number of DAUs on each day of that quarter and dividing that sum by the number of days in that quarter.

Average revenue per user (ARPU) is defined as quarterly revenue divided by the average DAUs.

A Monthly Active User (MAU) is defined as a registered Snapchat user who opens the Snapchat application at least once during the 30-day period ending on the calendar month-end. We calculate average Monthly Active Users for a particular quarter by calculating the average of the MAUs as of each calendar month-end in that quarter.

Addressable reach is defined as the approximate number of Snapchat users that an ad could reach over a 28-day period in a given locality. When we calculate the percentage of a demographic group that can be reached, we do so by dividing addressable reach by relevant census figures. Addressable reach and age data are subject to limitations. For more information, see Snap’s SEC filings and businesshelp.snapchat.com.

Note: For adjustments and additional information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures and other items discussed, please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” “ Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” and “Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics.”

SNAP INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (227,375 ) $ (325,148 ) $ (792,956 ) $ (1,064,243 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 20,646 24,898 66,625 68,966 Stock-based compensation 161,228 126,809 519,358 416,439 Deferred income taxes 170 (124 ) 195 129 Lease exit charges — 29,340 — 33,268 Gain on divestiture — — (39,883 ) — Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 6,412 — 6,412 — Other (1,245 ) 8,608 (4,561 ) (679 ) Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net of allowance (62,855 ) (18,834 ) (30,736 ) 15,937 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (490 ) (435 ) (4,980 ) (3,059 ) Operating lease right-of-use asset 35,633 — 57,254 — Other assets 2,139 7,089 4,540 20,314 Accounts payable 4,220 2,084 28,319 (44,638 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 23,243 14,841 16,655 (14,664 ) Operating lease liabilities (36,008 ) — (63,259 ) — Other liabilities (1,867 ) (1,671 ) (1,099 ) 8,360 Net cash used in operating activities (76,149 ) (132,543 ) (238,116 ) (563,870 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (7,938 ) (26,285 ) (27,385 ) (97,501 ) Sales of property and equipment — — 29 — Proceeds from divestiture, net — — 73,796 — Non-marketable investments (1,050 ) (250 ) (3,750 ) (21,260 ) Purchases of marketable securities (1,115,358 ) (444,369 ) (1,924,398 ) (1,318,467 ) Sales of marketable securities 24,948 — 102,437 45,007 Maturities of marketable securities 411,079 560,465 1,193,739 1,926,802 Other — — 1,000 (2,565 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (688,319 ) 89,561 (584,532 ) 532,016 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes, net of issuance costs 1,251,848 — 1,251,848 — Purchase of capped calls (102,086 ) — (102,086 ) — Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 7,788 142 14,726 47,865 Stock repurchases from employees for tax withholdings — — — (551 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 1,157,550 142 1,164,488 47,314 Change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 393,082 (42,840 ) 341,840 15,460 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 337,732 395,307 388,974 337,007 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 730,814 $ 352,467 $ 730,814 $ 352,467 Supplemental disclosures Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 643 $ 758 $ 564 $ 3,155

SNAP INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue $ 446,199 $ 297,695 $ 1,154,646 $ 790,624 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue 223,140 197,554 642,399 585,917 Research and development 211,599 203,510 663,983 607,742 Sales and marketing 123,240 97,552 332,626 301,350 General and administrative 117,073 122,450 365,370 369,358 Total costs and expenses 675,052 621,066 2,004,378 1,864,367 Operating loss (228,853 ) (323,371 ) (849,732 ) (1,073,743 ) Interest income 10,317 7,011 25,579 19,715 Interest expense (8,654 ) (919 ) (10,219 ) (2,783 ) Other income (expense), net (1,481 ) (7,625 ) 41,477 (4,533 ) Loss before income taxes (228,671 ) (324,904 ) (792,895 ) (1,061,344 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 1,296 (244 ) (61 ) (2,899 ) Net loss $ (227,375 ) $ (325,148 ) $ (792,956 ) $ (1,064,243 ) Net loss per share attributable to Class A, Class B, and Class C common stockholders: Basic $ (0.16 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (0.58 ) $ (0.83 ) Diluted $ (0.16 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (0.58 ) $ (0.83 ) Weighted average shares used in computation of net loss per share: $ — Basic 1,393,358 1,309,918 1,364,327 1,277,293 Diluted 1,393,358 1,309,918 1,364,327 1,277,293

SNAP INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except par value) September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 728,828 $ 387,149 Marketable securities 1,531,902 891,914 Accounts receivable, net of allowance 374,090 354,965 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 42,243 41,900 Total current assets 2,677,063 1,675,928 Property and equipment, net 177,073 212,560 Operating lease right-of-use assets 250,225 — Intangible assets, net 72,371 126,054 Goodwill 621,758 632,370 Other assets 65,882 67,194 Total assets $ 3,864,372 $ 2,714,106 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 56,572 $ 30,876 Operating lease liabilities 49,725 — Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 262,766 261,815 Total current liabilities 369,063 292,691 Convertible senior notes, net 880,391 — Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 284,798 — Other liabilities 5,705 110,416 Total liabilities 1,539,957 403,107 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Class A non-voting common stock, $0.00001 par value. 3,000,000 shares authorized, 999,304 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018, and 3,000,000 shares authorized, 1,132,915 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019. 11 10 Class B voting common stock, $0.00001 par value. 700,000 shares authorized, 93,846 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018, and 700,000 shares authorized, 32,057 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019. — 1 Class C voting common stock, $0.00001 par value. 260,888 shares authorized, 224,611 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018, and 260,888 shares authorized, 229,564 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019. 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 9,036,801 8,220,417 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (7,173 ) 3,147 Accumulated deficit (6,705,226 ) (5,912,578 ) Total stockholders’ equity 2,324,415 2,310,999 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,864,372 $ 2,714,106

SNAP INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Free Cash Flow reconciliation: Net cash used in operating activities $ (76,149 ) $ (132,543 ) $ (238,116 ) $ (563,870 ) Less: Purchases of property and equipment (7,938 ) (26,285 ) (27,385 ) (97,501 ) Free Cash Flow $ (84,087 ) $ (158,828 ) $ (265,501 ) $ (661,371 )

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation: Net loss $ (227,375 ) $ (325,148 ) $ (792,956 ) $ (1,064,243 ) Add (deduct): Interest income (10,317 ) (7,011 ) (25,579 ) (19,715 ) Interest expense 8,654 919 10,219 2,783 Other (income) expense, net 1,481 7,625 (41,477 ) 4,533 Income tax (benefit) expense (1,296 ) 244 61 2,899 Depreciation and amortization 20,646 24,898 66,625 68,966 Stock-based compensation expense 161,228 126,809 519,358 416,439 Payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation 4,604 3,947 19,212 19,912 Reduction in force charges(1) — — — 9,884 Lease exit charges(2) — 29,340 — 33,268 Adjusted EBITDA $ (42,375 ) $ (138,377 ) $ (244,537 ) $ (525,274 )

