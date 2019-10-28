With a resolution of 1024X32 pixels, advanced 10 bit A2D circuit, integrated eTOF™ Optimized ISP, and low-cost pricing, the NSI1000 game-changer is ideal for car safety applications such as Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS).

TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#3d--Leading 3D depth sensor chip maker Newsight Imaging, today announced the launch of its first area sensor chip, the NSI1000, a game changing solution for machine vision, automotive, and industrial machine vision applications.

The new chip, with samples available by the end of 2019, was specifically designed to support high‑volume and high-performance applications. Newsight Imaging has already started collaborating with selected customers specializing in automotive applications (multi‑channel Lidars for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS), Smart Mirrors), and other high volume applications requiring accurate 3D face recognition but that does not violate user privacy. Parental controls for internet and television content is one example.

The NSI1000 chip, featuring up to 50,000 frames per second (on the line resolution) , fully supports Newsight Imaging’s enhanced Time Of Flight (eTOF™) technology that enables the customer to employ a low-power eye-safe laser, with a resolution of 1024X32 pixels, a multi-triangulation option and also supports line triangulation with a resolution of up to 2048 pixels. The chip is a full system, including 10 bit A2D, and Newsight's hardware implemented features, such as auto-exposure and integrated peak detection hardware circuit. The chip can work in different modes, frame by frame, and change mode from range detector to a regular camera or to illumination sensor on-the-fly, simply by software programming. The NSI1000 product brief is available at http://www.nstimg.com/products/nsi1000/.

About Newsight Imaging

Newsight Imaging Ltd. (www.nstimg.com) develops advanced CMOS image sensor chips that deliver 3D solutions for high‑volume markets. The chip’s sensor is manufactured using CMOS technology with ultra-high sensitivity pixels, replacing more expensive CCD sensors and other camera modules in LiDAR applications for robotics and automotive (ADAS and Car safety) applications as well as in other markets, such as mobile depth cameras, AR/VR, Industry 4.0 and barcode scanners. Named 2018 Cool Vendor by Gartner in the Novel Sensors Category, Newsight’s disruptive eTOF technology embedded in its CMOS Image Sensors chips overcomes machine vision challenges, considered unsolvable until now.

