CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Samsung introduced a new rugged smartphone today at the International Association of Chiefs of Police Conference. The latest of Samsung’s field-ready devices, the Samsung Galaxy XCover FieldPro is purpose-built, equipped with Push-to-Talk capability, and keeps information storage compliant and secure. Its features make it suited for use by a wide range of enterprise customers— from federal agencies and local precincts to transportation professionals, field service technicians, and more.

“We know from talking to our customers who work in physically demanding environments that durability, reliability, and power are necessities in the products they use,” said Sandra Krief, Vice President, Carrier Sales and Channel Management, Mobile B2B, Samsung Electronics America. “We designed Galaxy XCover FieldPro with that in mind, and take it a step further by offering the industry’s only open, collaborative, and secure mobility platform. Our customers, whether first responders or factory workers, benefit from a level of customization that is truly unparalleled.”

Galaxy XCover FieldPro is designed to be effective and tough no matter the circumstances. Highlights include:

Rugged enough for the harshest conditions. With MIL-STD-810G 1 and IP68 2 certifications, XCover FieldPro can survive almost anything, from drops, shocks and vibrations to extreme temperatures, rain, blowing dust and even a half hour in five-foot-deep water.

With MIL-STD-810G and IP68 certifications, XCover FieldPro can survive almost anything, from drops, shocks and vibrations to extreme temperatures, rain, blowing dust and even a half hour in five-foot-deep water. Powered to last the day. With a replaceable 4500mAh battery and POGO pin charging, running low on charge is never a concern. XCover FieldPro ships with an extra battery and is field replaceable, meaning staff can easily swap out batteries while at work.

With a replaceable 4500mAh battery and POGO pin charging, running low on charge is never a concern. XCover FieldPro ships with an extra battery and is field replaceable, meaning staff can easily swap out batteries while at work. Built for first response, designed for flexibility. XCover FieldPro includes the top features first responders need while in the field. Dedicated physical push-to-talk and emergency request buttons are programmable to send location data or alerts, and can be activated whether wearing gloves, or in adverse weather conditions. The device is also Band 14- enabled for dedicated emergency response communications.

XCover FieldPro includes the top features first responders need while in the field. Dedicated physical push-to-talk and emergency request buttons are programmable to send location data or alerts, and can be activated whether wearing gloves, or in adverse weather conditions. The device is also Band 14- enabled for dedicated emergency response communications. Secure and Compliant. The defense-grade Samsung Knox security platform is CJIS, HIPAA and FIPS compliant and is also certified for use by the federal government, based on standards set by the National Information Assurance Partnership. XCover FieldPro uses an ergonomic rear fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

The device also features unique customization capabilities that define Samsung’s enterprise solutions, including Knox Manage and Knox Configure, and open compatibility with diverse third-party software, apps, and hardware to fit the one of a kind needs of Samsung users.

Samsung Galaxy XCover FieldPro Product Specifications

Display 5.1” QHD (2560 x 1440) Chipset Samsung Exynos 9810 Octa-Core 64bit, 2.7GHz/1.7Hz LTE Support Cat.11 3CA Memory 4GB + 64GB microSD up to 512GB* Camera 12.0MP AF (Dual Aperture) + 8.0MP, Triple LED Flash Port USB 2.0 Type C, 3.5pi Audio, Pogo Pin Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor Wireless Connectivity BT v5.0 (LE up to 2 Mbps), NFC, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4G+5GHz, VHT80 MU-MIMO,1024-QAM) GPS A-GPS, GLONASS, Galileo Dimension, Weight 158.5mm x 80.7mm x 14.2mm, 256g Battery Capacity 4,500mAh OS/Upgrade Android O / Support OS upgrade to Android Q Durability MIL-STD-810G, Anti-shock, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Security Samsung Knox & Support, Biometric authentication, 3 year Security Patch

*Portion of storage occupied by existing content. MicroSD card sold separately.

1This device passed military specification (MIL-STD-810G) testing against a subset of 21 specific environmental conditions, including temperature, dust, shock/vibration, and low pressure/high altitude. Device may not perform as shown in all extreme conditions. See user manual.

2Water-resistant and dustproof based on IP68 rating, which tests submersion in clear water up to 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes.

