PacStar 453 NVIDIA GPU Enhanced Server Module Expands PacStar 400-Series for New Applications in Autonomy, Cyber and Sensor Fusion

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PacStar®, a leading developer and supplier of advanced communications solutions for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), today announced the addition of PacStar 453 NVIDIA GPU Enhanced Server to its PacStar 400-Series family of small communications modules. PacStar 453 enables the deployment of video and artificial intelligence (AI) applications in environments with disconnected, intermittent and limited connectivity to networks providing cloud and headquarters data access.

The new module is based on the powerful and proven PacStar 451 server platform that features Intel Xeon D processing, up to 64 GB RAM, 16 TB storage, and 10 GigE SFP+ ports, combining high-power general-purpose computing with a PCIe connected NVIDIA GPU with 512 CUDA cores. The new module is a key component in ensuring access to mission critical data processing, while maintaining size, weight and power (SWaP) requirements unmatched by other COTS appliances.

PacStar 453 is the optimal platform for tactical and distributed deployment of video and AI applications performing:

Video: Encoding, Decoding, Transcoding, Analytics, Object Detection

Natural Language Understanding and Translation

Cybersecurity: Threat Analytics, Vulnerability Detection, and Defensive Adversarial ML

Sensor Fusion, Health Monitoring, EW Signal Processing, Augmented Reality

Autonomous Systems Operations, Navigation, Predictive Maintenance

Decision Support

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure

“We are thrilled to provide our customers with an AI and video processing platform at the tactical edge. PacStar 453, combined with PacStar 400-Series, is capable of managing and processing massive volumes of data acquired by sensors at the tactical edge,” said Charlie Kawasaki, chief technical officer, PacStar.

PacStar will introduce the product at our booth (#109) at NVIDIA’s GPU Technology Conference November 5th and 6th 2019, in Washington DC. To learn more, and download a datasheet, visit the PacStar 453 web page here.

About PacStar

Pacific Star Communications, Inc. (PacStar) is a leading provider of advanced communications solutions for a wide range of military, intelligence and commercial applications. PacStar created and manufactures its COTS-based rugged, small form factor expeditionary and mobile communications systems. Separately, it developed integrated, network communications management software, IQ-Core® Software, for the military, federal, state/local government and emergency responder markets. The company’s patented IQ-Core® Software, hardware technology and integrated solutions provide secure, command, control and communications systems, particularly in remote or infrastructure starved areas. In addition, PacStar’s communications systems are ideally suited for commercial/industrial organizations with mission-critical field communications requirements. For additional information, please visit https://pacstar.com, LinkedIn and Twitter @pacstarcomm.

