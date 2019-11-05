Organizations to equip their workforce with latest Ubimax solutions without any upfront cost

As the world’s first industrial augmented reality (AR) solution provider, Ubimax allows enterprises to deploy use case focused wearable computing solutions on a per-month-per-device basis at scale - including selected smart glasses and required services. Creating the opportunity to use the award-winning Ubimax Frontline solutions with zero upfront investment, customers around the globe now benefit from this affordable, easy-to-deploy and easy-to-scale approach with higher savings than costs from day one.

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Xaas--Today, Ubimax, the world-leading provider of industry-standard AR solutions for wearable computing, introduces a new pricing option. The Everything-as-a-Service offering (XaaS) addresses enterprises seeking to deploy best-in-class AR solutions at scale. The $200 monthly fee includes all necessary hardware, software, and services allowing companies to implement the new technology in an instant without any upfront investment. By avoiding these often high capital expenditures, XaaS provides higher savings than costs from the first day of deployment.

FastTrack Templates

The all-new XaaS offering is limited to Q4 2019 and comes with pre-defined FastTrack Templates for “After-Sales” and “Order Picking”. These FastTrack Templates include use case specific workflows for inspection & remote support and order picking which can easily be edited and adapted using Frontline Creator, the inherent AR authoring tool. Ultimately, customers benefit from its affordable, easy-to-calculate, and easy-to-scale character and only pay as they go.

The XaaS offering for Ubimax Frontline FastTrack Templates includes:

Software Unlimited Ubimax Frontline device users

Use-case specific FastTrack Templates for After-Sales or Order Picking

Access to Frontline Command Center and Frontline Creator for easy design and alteration of AR workflows Hardware Various industry-proven smart glasses to fit each use case included in the monthly subscription Services According to FastTrack Template specification, e.g. set-up, shipping, remote training, documentation, cloud hosting, RMA & support

Dr. Hendrik Witt, CEO of Ubimax explains: “As we now see new scaling dimensions for our solutions, with customers like BMW or Coca-Cola deploying hundreds of devices in a very short time period, we’ve decided to launch the Everything-as-a-Service offering allowing companies to start with bigger roll-outs right away without the need to invest upfront and without any additional CAPEX on their balance sheet.”

About Ubimax

Ubimax is the leading provider of fully integrated industrial augmented reality (AR) solutions. The solution platform Ubimax Frontline improves manual work processes across industries along the entire value chain on the basis of the latest wearable computing technologies. The solutions are designed to consciously empower the human worker in an increasingly digitized working environment.

The Ubimax Frontline solutions have received numerous awards, including the Auggie Award for “Best Enterprise Solution,” the MHI Award for “Best IT Innovation” and the Automotive Logistics Award. ABI Research calls Ubimax the world’s leading company for industrial wearables and augmented reality solutions.

In addition to four locations in Germany, Ubimax has subsidiaries in the USA and Mexico. With more than ten years of industry experience and a remarkable track record in wearable computing, augmented reality, mixed reality, and sensor systems, Ubimax is leading the way. Ubimax today serves more than 250 customers worldwide and continues to grow.

www.ubimax.com

Carly Kroll

carly.kroll@ubimax.com