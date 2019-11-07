CES Spotlights the intersection of content and technology in the Entertainment Industry

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CES2020--Today during CES Unveiled New York, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® announced that Linda Yaccarino, Chairman of Advertising and Partnerships at NBCUniversal, will deliver a keynote address at CES® 2020. Yaccarino will lead a panel discussion examining the future of entertainment with special guests to be announced in the coming weeks. The keynote will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 4 PM at the Park Theater at the Park MGM Hotel in Las Vegas, NV.

NBCUniversal joins the CES stage with the keynote titled, “If TV Was Invented Today: NBCUniversal Reimagines the Future of Entertainment.” The panel will take a deep-dive into future innovation for the entertainment market, with cutting-edge technology, content that entertains and informs across all screens, and commercial innovation for marketers.

NBCUniversal and other leading companies in the marketing, entertainment and media industries are utilizing tech to transform the future of their sector. In addition to the keynote, NBCUniversal has a presence at C Space, which has grown into a new conference area at the Aria covering four floors and hosts more than 33,000 marketing, advertising and entertainment professionals. C Space is now the immersive home for these pioneering leaders to discover disruptive tech trends impacting content consumption, advertising mediums and consumer behavior.

“Entertainment and technology are intertwined more than ever before, with tech innovation providing new pathways for content creation and consumption,” said Karen Chupka, EVP, CES. “NBCUniversal is at the forefront of the content revolution and we are excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino to the CES keynote stage to hear her vision for the future of entertainment.”

As Chairman of Advertising and Partnerships at NBCUniversal, Yaccarino oversees all premium video monetization across broadcast, cable, and digital; advanced advertising technology; insights and measurement; and business marketing and strategy.

Yaccarino joins other confirmed CES keynote speakers, including Samsung President and CEO of Consumer Electronics Division Mr. Hyun-Suk Kim, also announced today at CES Unveiled New York. Daimler Chairman Ola Källenius, Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian and Quibi CEO Meg Whitman and Founder Jeffrey Katzenberg will also take the keynote stage. The CES Keynote Schedule will be updated regularly as additional keynote speakers are announced. More than 1,100 visionaries and thought leaders are expected to speak and share insights on premiere technologies at CES 2020. Visit the CES Featured Speakers page to see the latest.

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2020, the global stage for innovation, will run Jan. 7-10 in Las Vegas, Nevada and provide access to the most transformative tech across various marketplaces, such as 5G, artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, smart home, smart cities, vehicles, digital health and more. Industry leaders and rising stars will come together to pioneer future innovation driving the ever-evolving tech industry. Visit CES.tech for all CES updates and register for CES 2020.

* * *

About CES:

CES® is the largest, most influential tech event in the world – the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector. Learn more at CES.tech and follow CES on social.

About Consumer Technology Association:

As North America’s largest technology trade association, CTA® is the tech sector. Our members are the world’s leading innovators – from startups to global brands – helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES® – the largest, most influential tech event on the planet. Find us at CTA.tech. Follow us @CTAtech.

UPCOMING EVENTS

CES Unveiled Las Vegas

January 5, 2020 – Las Vegas, NV

CES 2020

January 7-10, 2020 – Las Vegas, NV

Caroline Finnell

cfinnell@CTA.tech

571-907-7649