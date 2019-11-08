YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect are honored for outstanding leadership in technology innovation in the software and mobile apps category.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Perfect Corp., the beauty tech solutions provider behind the world’s leading virtual beauty app, YouCam Makeup, and photo editing toolkit, YouCam Perfect, is named by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) as an honoree for the 2020 CES (Consumer Electronics Show) Innovation Awards. The CTA announced the honorees at the CES Unveiled event in New York City on November 7th, recognizing Perfect Corp.’s outstanding innovation in the software and mobile apps category.

The annual CES Innovation Awards is a prestigious honor that recognizes outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products across 28 categories. The competitive judging panel is made up of an elite group of industrial designers, engineers, and press from each respective category to identify the leaders within each group.

The YouCam platform and suite of apps, including YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect, was recognized for its hyper-realistic artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) try-on experiences being used by millions of beauty lovers via a robust consumer app, and hundreds of brands and retailers, via custom beauty tech solutions, worldwide. With integrated solutions across multiple touchpoints, Perfect Corp. continues to lead the beauty tech revolution with creative, interactive, and engaging shopping experiences that re-imagine the way shoppers, brands, retailers, and content creators, discover, try, and shop for beauty.

“As the leader in innovative beauty technology products and solutions, we are overjoyed to be recognized by the CTA as a CES 2020 Innovation Awards honoree,” shared Perfect Corp. founder and CEO, Alice Chang. “We pride ourselves on pushing the envelope of beauty tech innovation to continue to deliver the most interactive and enriched beauty shopping experiences and look forward to showcasing YouCam’s AI Beauty 360 strategy at CES 2020.”

Perfect Corp. will exhibit at CES 2020 in Las Vegas January 7th through the 10th at LVCC South 3, High Tech Retailing Marketplace. Founder and CEO, Alice Chang will also host a Beauty and the Tech keynote presentation on January 8th at 11AM in LVCC spotlighting the future of Beauty 360 and the technology advancements including facial recognition, AR, and AI that drive the process.

About Perfect Corp.

With over 750 Million downloads globally, Perfect Corporation is dedicated to transforming how consumers, content creators and beauty brands interact together through AI and AR technologies. Our experienced team of engineers and beauty aficionados are pushing the frontiers of technology to create the beauty platform of the future – a fluid environment where individuals express themselves, learn the latest about fashion and beauty, and enjoy instant access to the products from their favorite brands. Further information about Perfect Corp. can be found at perfectcorp.com

