The tori™ Explorer Pack is Available for Purchase Now, Just in Time for the Holidays

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. on behalf of BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe S.A.S. and ISKN, are proud to announce that the first product within the tori™ ecosystem - the tori™ Explorer Pack - is available for purchase now, just in time for the holidays. To see the tori™ Explorer Pack in action, please visit the following link: tori™ Explorer Pack trailer. For tori™ Explorer Pack assets, please visit: http://bneapressroom.com.

A CES Innovation Award 2020 Honoree in four categories including: Virtual & Augmented Reality, Gaming, Mobile Devices & Accessories, and Computer Peripherals & Accessories; tori™ is also a nominee for Toy of the Year with The Toy Association™, and winner of multiple awards in Germany and France including: TOMMI award (Germany), Les étoiles du jouet – élu par les parents (France), Les étoiles du jouet – élu par les médias (France), and Label des familles (France). Through its innovative design and ground-breaking technologies, tori™ presents a whole new way to play with toys, kick-starts creativity, and inspires imagination.

At the center of the tori™ ecosystem is the tori™ Board which brings the tori™ toys to life – replicating in real-time - movements and actions of the tori™ Wand, tori™ Catapult or tori™ Spacecraft –within the supported apps. Working in conjunction with a tablet or mobile phone, tori™ comes to life through its Mirror Play™ feature, made possible thanks to the combination of ISKN’s in-house developed technologies, including a multi-patented 3D tracking solution.

Children can also design and create their own toys, such as the DIY Spacecraft, or designs, via the Creative Book, that can be scanned and replicated within each game – allowing for an almost endless amount of creativity and customization to suit each child’s imagination.

The tori™ Explorer Pack works in conjunction with iOS and Android smartphones and tablets. Starting with five apps, available on the Apple Store® and Google Play™ Store at release, the tori™ ecosystem will be enriched with new levels, new apps, and new toys over time, from both BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe S.A.S. and other names from the entertainment world. The five apps available now are:

Crystal Chase

Protect the city from Space Pirates who steal its crystals for their shady business using your tori™ Spacecraft or customized DIY Spacecraft

Spacecraft or customized DIY Spacecraft Test your dexterity and reflexes by retrieving the crystals, defeating the Space Pirates and dodging harmful obstacles placed along the chase route, then upgrade your spacecrafts with powerful weapons

Explore four different underground sectors with increasing difficulty

Forge your own adventure by customizing and playing with up to four DIY spacecrafts provided in the Creative Kit within the tori™ Explorer Pack

Jungle Rescue

Be smart and sharp to free the Jungle Keepers and save Mother Nature using your tori™ Catapult

Catapult Put your critical thinking to the test and find a way to free the Jungle Keepers: break, move, or activate the poacher’s structures, it's up to you

Explore 30 different locations with increasing difficulty - be fast and accurate to unlock the three stars every time

Personalize the landscapes endlessly (trees, flowers, and totems) by customizing them off-screen in your Creative Book and scanning your creations into the game

Shades of Light

Play as a mage's apprentice and become almighty in the art of shadows using the tori™ Wand

Wand Challenge your critical thinking and visual perception skills in this light and shadow game – recreating shapes using the silhouettes from assorted objects to find the perfect angle

Unlock three rooms of a medieval castle with increasing difficulty, and more than 20 different objects to utilize

Supreme Builder

Take the role of a creator and make your unique and personal world using the tori™ Wand, completing 30 construction challenges set in the Desert world, Sea world, and Cloud world

Wand, completing 30 construction challenges set in the Desert world, Sea world, and Cloud world Express your endless creativity in the Sandbox mode

Personalize your digital constructions with decorations you can find and customize off-screen in your Creative Book

tori™ Dashboard

Support your child’s tangible, playful learning and understand and monitor their activities

Manage your family profiles and monitor players’ progression within each tori™ app

app Assign children game-specific challenges granting them invaluable rewards

Discover your child’s creations and share them with your relatives and friends

Enable children to take their progress with them anytime, anywhere, and on any device thanks to tori™ cloud save feature

With a MSRP of $169.00, tori™ is available for purchase at select GameStop and EB Games stores, GameStop.com, EBGames.ca, Target.com, Amazon.com, and BestBuy.com. For information on availability or for exclusive bundles, please visit www.tori.com. For more information regarding tori™ please visit: www.tori.com, or follow us on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/toricrafty, or find us on Instagram at: https://www.instagram.com/toricrafty, or join the conversation on Twitter at: https://www.twitter.com/toricrafty.

About tori

tori is a collaboration between BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe S.A.S. and ISKN, two companies sharing the same values around society, creativity and technology. While BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe S.A.S. aims at becoming the leading innovator in Global Entertainment, ISKN seeks to be the leading pioneer in augmented interactions. By binding BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe S.A.S. ’s expertise in videogame development with ISKN’s expertise in augmented interactions; together we seek to provide kids never-seen-before experiences centered around creativity and fun.

About BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc., part of BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc., is a leading global publisher and developer of interactive entertainment for all major video game consoles, iOS, Android, and online platforms. The company is known for creating and publishing many of the industry’s top video game franchises including PAC-MAN®, GALAGA®, TEKKEN®, SOULCALIBUR®, and ACE COMBAT®. BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. is the premier publisher in the Western hemisphere for anime based video games including NARUTO SHIPPUDEN™, DRAGON BALL Z®, and ONE PIECE®. More information about the company and its products can be found at http://www.bandainamcoent.com or www.facebook.com/BandaiNamcoUS.

About ISKN S.A.S

ISKN is the leading pioneer in AUGMENTED INTERACTION thanks to its technology representing 24 international patents based on 60 years of deep tech R&D expertise in magnetometry at the world-renowned CEA LETI. The company’s primary mission consists in enriching the experience and facilitate interaction with the digital world by bringing back emotion through the use of day-to-day physical objects. This has already come to life by turning any pencil into a digital one with the widely adopted SLATE, and the yet to come disruptive REPAPER graphic tablet. More information on https://www.iskn.co/about-us

Press Release © 2019 BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.

All other trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Hiro Ito | fortyseven communications

6404 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 830 | Los Angeles ca 90048

Office 323.658.1200

hiro@fortyseven.com