The outdoor advertising market size is expected to post an incremental growth of USD 8.26 billion during 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. However, the market's momentum will decelerate in the coming years because of the decrease in year-over-year growth.

LED mobile billboards are devices that are placed by the side of a trailer or a truck for advertising. The primary advantage of these devices is their movability factor. They can be moved to physical locations to get maximum viewers. These billboards can reach a large number of audiences through LED display ad campaigns. Ads through these devices can be used to target specific demography by covering places such as sports events, schools, and conventions. Also, mobile billboards are more likely to catch the eyes of the audience as they provide good visibility.

As per Technavio, the use of analytics to increase the effectiveness of ads will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Outdoor Advertising Market: Use of Analytics to Increase the Effectiveness of Ads

The use of analytics to increase the effectiveness of an ad is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global outdoor advertising market. Advertisers and marketers are seeking to manage ad campaigns remotely from office or home. Hence, they are increasingly implementing data analytics to analyze and track audience engagement with outdoor ads. They can then customize ads as per the demography based on their insights. This is encouraging various vendors to invest and develop software and analytics that will help them in increasing efficiency as well as provide advertisers and marketers more time to market their products or services. This, in turn, will help them to focus more on their marketing strategy and contribute to the growth of the overall market.

“The use of AI with outdoor advertising, and the integration of outdoor ads with mobile phones are other factors that will have a significant impact on the growth of the outdoor advertising market value during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Outdoor Advertising Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the outdoor advertising market by type (billboards, shelters, transit displays, and street furniture), by platform (physical outdoor advertising and digital outdoor advertising) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

The APAC region held the largest share of the market in 2018, followed by the Americas and EMEA, respectively. The growth of the outdoor advertising market share in APAC can be attributed to several factors such as the growing investments on the expansion of operations and product offerings; and the advent of new technologies such as augmented reality and virtual reality.

