ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CES2020--The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® today announced the official lineup for CES® 2020 Media Days, featuring two days of exclusive news events from top exhibitors, CES Unveiled Las Vegas and a CTA presentation of anticipated technology trends for 2020.

This year’s Media Days lineup features top exhibitors breaking news and offering exclusive looks at what they plan to showcase at CES 2020. Exhibitors include: Bosch, Brunswick Corporation, BYTON, Continental Automotive, Faurecia, Hisense, Hyundai, Impossible Foods, Intel, LG Electronics, Living in Digital Times, Panasonic, Procter & Gamble, Qualcomm, Sony, Taiwan Excellence, TCL, Toyota, UHD Alliance, Valeo, ZF and more.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL MEDIA DAYS SCHEDULE

Open exclusively to registered CES media, Media Days programming will take place at Mandalay Bay and run Sunday, Jan. 5, from 1-8 PM and Monday, Jan. 6, from 8 AM-6 PM. The full schedule can be found here.

Two major keynotes will immediately follow Media Day 2. Samsung will deliver a CES pre-show keynote address at 6:30 PM on Monday, Jan. 6 in the Venetian’s Palazzo Ballroom. And later that evening, Daimler will take the keynote stage at 8:30 PM on Monday, Jan. 6 at the Park Theater at the Park MGM Hotel. Visit the CES Keynote Addresses page on CES.tech for more information about keynote.

LOGISTICS

Complimentary shuttle service for media will run from select official CES hotels to Mandalay Bay on both Media Days. Shuttles will also be available to take media from Mandalay Bay to the pre-show keynote at the Venetian’s Palazzo Ballroom on Jan. 6.

Lunch is available to registered CES media beginning at 11:30 AM on Media Day 2 (Jan. 6) in the Mandalay Bay Media Room (Level 2, Breakers Ballroom).

All CES 2020 media room locations and hours are available online. Exhibit halls will open 10 AM Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2020, the global stage for innovation, will run Jan. 7-10 in Las Vegas and provides access to the most transformative tech across various marketplaces, such as 5G, artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, smart home, smart cities, vehicles, digital health and more. Industry leaders and rising stars will come together to pioneer future innovation driving the ever-evolving tech industry. Visit CES.tech for all CES updates and register for CES 2020.

