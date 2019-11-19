Courseware’s English 9A and 9B courses now include a suite of AR activities through the Boulevard x ED app, available on iOS and Android

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Edmentum, a global education leader and pioneer in online teaching and learning solutions has partnered with Boulevard Arts, a premier developer of immersive augmented reality (AR) programs for education. Beginning this fall semester, the AR activities for Courseware’s English 9 courses can be accessed through the Boulevard x ED mobile app, available on Apple’s App Store or the Google Play Store for Android.

These new AR activities allow English 9 students to place virtual works of art in their classroom, living room, computer lab, or even outside and interact with them up close through their mobile device. Carefully curated for deep integration with Courseware’s standards-aligned English 9A and 9B courses, these objects and the activities developed around them prompt students to explore and deepen their understanding of literary elements such as theme, plot, and setting. These activities also support media literacy, personal connection, and creative expression.

“Providing equitable access to rich learning experiences is an important part of our mission,” said Cheryl Dodge, chief product officer at Edmentum. “Our partnership with Boulevard Arts allows us to offer students interactive experiences with important works of art and historical artifacts from around the world. These engaging AR activities ensure that where a student lives will no longer act as a barrier to immersive learning in the humanities.”

“Students of today are digital natives, so we need to meet them where they are,” said Boulevard Arts’ CEO Elizabeth L. Reede. “By leveraging immersive technology to deliver thoughtfully designed, curriculum-aligned content through an interdisciplinary lens, Boulevard x ED is able to foster different modes of learning, engage students on a new level, and encourage their innate curiosity and desire for discovery.”

Boulevard x ED’s AR activities for Edmentum’s English 9 courses demonstrate how looking closely at an Edward Hopper painting, a Japanese print, a medieval tapestry, or a Maya carving can not only meaningfully engage students but also help them access key English language arts concepts in a contextual way. The ongoing goal of Edmentum’s partnership with Boulevard Arts is to reimagine new approaches to developing immersive educational content—be it for English, history, art, or science classes.

