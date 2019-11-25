DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "AR and VR Display Market by Device Type (AR HMD, VR HMD, HUD, Projector), Technology (AR, VR), Application (Consumer, Enterprise, Commercial, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense), Display Trends, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research report categorizes the global AR and VR display market based on technology, device type, application, and geography.

The report describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities about the AR and VR display market and forecasts the same till 2024.

The report profiles key players in the AR and VR display market with their respective market ranking analysis.

The AR and VR display market is expected to grow from USD 1.6 billion in 2019 to USD 4.4 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 21.8% during the forecast period.

Increasing adoption of AR and VR devices in various applications, increasing demand for OLED in AR and VR devices, rising technological advancement and growing use of microdisplays in AR and VR devices are the major factors fueling the growth of the overall market. However, the deployment of full-screen alternatives, competition from existing devices with traditional displays, and limited content availability are the major factors restraining the growth of the market.

VR HMDs to lead AR and VR display market during the forecast period

The use of VR HMDs in gaming and entertainment in the consumer space is the primary driver for the growth of the VR HMD panel market. New entrants in the form of local vendors coming in from APAC countries would be major consumers of VR HMD panels. The commercial sector is expected to grow at the highest growth rate owing to the use of VR HMDs on a large scale in tourism and sight-seeing, as well as in the retail sector. The realistic and interactive real-time environment offered by these devices makes them ideal for gaming and entertainment.

Enterprise application to lead the AR display market during the forecast period

AR is a cutting-edge technology involved in the Industry 4.0 trend. The use of AR devices helps minimize human errors, improves efficiency, and reduces expenses. The AR devices have a wide range of use cases, namely in operations for installation and assembly, maintenance and remote assistance, training, quality control, safety management, and for design and visualization. There is a growing number of use cases of AR HMD for maintenance and repair, allowing a worker to repair an engine by superimposing images and information in his actual line of sight. Complex procedural repairs can be broken down into a series of simple steps offering instructions at a glance. This would help enterprise applications to lead the AR display market during the forecast period.

APAC to register the highest CAGR in AR and VR display market by 2024

The presence of significant AR and VR display manufacturers in countries such as China, South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan is the primary driver of the AR and VR display market. The majority of the demand for AR and VR displays is expected to derive from consumer, enterprise, commercial, and automotive applications. These applications offer huge potential for the AR and VR market because of the increasing awareness among consumers and the rising adoption of new technologies in various industries, especially in countries such as China, India, and South Korea. APAC will grow at the highest CAGR and is also expected to lead the AR and VR display market by 2024.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Adoption of AR and VR Devices in Various Applications

Increasing Demand for OLED Displays in AR and VR Devices

Rising Technological Advancement and Growing Use of Microdisplays in AR and VR Devices

Restraints

Deployment of Widescreen Alternatives

Competition From Existing Devices With Traditional Displays

Limited Content Availability

Opportunities

Emerging Display Technologies - Micro-LED

Growing Investments in AR and VR Devices From Tech-Giants

Technological Advancements in Gaming

Challenges

Display Latency and Limited Field of View (FOV)

High Cost Devices

Complex Manufacturing Processes



Companies Profiled

Key Players

Samsung Electronics

Sony

Emagin Corporation

Kopin Corporation

LG Display

Japan Display (JDI)

Syndiant

AU Optronics

Barco

Seiko Epson

BOE Technology

Holoeye Photonics



Key Innovators

Himax Technologies

Innolux Corporation

Truly International

Creal3D

Int Tech (Chuangwang)

Jasper Display Corp. (JDC)

Olightek

Everdisplay Optronics

New Vision Display (NVD)

Raontech



Other Players

Universal Display Corporation

Fraunhofer Fep

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)

Google

Vuzix

Magic Leap

Oculus

HTC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tb1qbx

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900