BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VR headset Black Friday 2019 deals are here. Find the latest savings on HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Oculus Go and Playstation VR listed below by the deals experts at Retail Egg.

VR headsets are the trend nowadays for those who want a more immersive experience in videos and games. The HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Oculus Go, and the Playstation VR or PSVR all have their pros and cons when it comes to usage, capacity, quality, accessories, and adaptability to other devices.

Does Amazon have Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales? Two of the most popular retailers that offer discounts on Black Friday and Cyber Monday are Amazon and Walmart.

Amazon shoppers ordered more than 700,000 fashion items and one million toys during the first nine hours of their Black Friday 2018 sale. Amazon.com shipped millions of items free of charge to customers across the US as part of last year’s holiday sales event.

Last year, both Walmart and Amazon experienced considerable online growth during the two-day period encompassing Thanksgiving and Black Friday, with a year-over-year increase in total online revenues of 23% and 25% respectively.

