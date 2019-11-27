Retail Egg compares the best Black Friday VR headset deals of 2019 and identifies savings on HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Oculus Go and PSVR sales
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VR headset Black Friday 2019 deals are here. Find the latest savings on HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Oculus Go and Playstation VR listed below by the deals experts at Retail Egg.
Best VR Headset deals:
- Save up to 44% on popular VR headsets at Amazon - check live prices on Oculus Rift, Quest & Go, HTC Vive, Samsung Gear, Sony PSVR and other virtual reality gaming headsets
- Save up to 25% on highly rated VR goggles & gaming VR headsets at Walmart.com - check live prices on Oculus, HTC & PlayStation VR headsets for PC and gaming consoles
- Save $68 on HTC Vive VR systems at Walmart
- Save up to $50 on HTC Vive VR headsets at Amazon - save on the latest HTC Vive Cosmos, HTC Vive Pro & HTC Vive Pro Eye headsets, bundles & accessories
- Save on Oculus VR headsets at Amazon - check live prices on Oculus Rift S, Oculus Go & Oculus Quest standalone headsets & accessories
- Save up to $100 on Lenovo Mirage VR headsets at Amazon - comes with Worldsense Body Tracking & Ultra-Crisp QHD Display
- Save up to $129 on PlayStation VR headsets & bundles at Walmart - check live prices on Sony PSVR bundles
Black Friday sales are time limited. Visit Amazon’s Black Friday page and Walmart’s Black Friday home page for their latest deals. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
VR headsets are the trend nowadays for those who want a more immersive experience in videos and games. The HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Oculus Go, and the Playstation VR or PSVR all have their pros and cons when it comes to usage, capacity, quality, accessories, and adaptability to other devices.
Does Amazon have Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales? Two of the most popular retailers that offer discounts on Black Friday and Cyber Monday are Amazon and Walmart.
Amazon shoppers ordered more than 700,000 fashion items and one million toys during the first nine hours of their Black Friday 2018 sale. Amazon.com shipped millions of items free of charge to customers across the US as part of last year’s holiday sales event.
Last year, both Walmart and Amazon experienced considerable online growth during the two-day period encompassing Thanksgiving and Black Friday, with a year-over-year increase in total online revenues of 23% and 25% respectively.
About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.
Contacts
Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)