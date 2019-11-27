PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Virtual reality has exploded in popularity and matured a lot as a technology. Prices have fallen and Black Friday represents an opportunity to get more value than ever. These are the best VR headset deals that are available right now according to Deal Answers:

There are numerous VR headsets that are available for Black Friday. Competition has created more options than before. Companies are increasingly adding more features while reducing prices. Clicking on links may earn Deal Answers a commission.

Oculus is currently the market leader for VR headsets right now. The company just released the Oculus Quest and the Oculus Rift-S this year. Currently, it looks like they are choosing to discount only the Rift-S, which is a wired system. It requires a VR ready computer to operate.

There are numerous alternatives to the Oculus including the Sony PSVR. This system uses the PlayStation as a base station. Additionally, there are options from companies like Samsung Gear who have a mature VR ecosystem that’s comparable to Oculus. Cheap VR headsets usually allow the user to attach a phone and use it as a screen.

VR headsets are likely to be on sale Cyber Monday, though this is not certain. Quantities and availability of offers varies during Black Friday. It’s not yet known if HTC will discount the Vive virtual reality system for Black Friday.

VR headsets can be expensive but Black Friday is an opportunity to get a unit for cheaper. There are VR headsets available for people regardless of their budgets starting at just $55. This means that VR is within reach for most people in 2019.

About Deal Answers: Deal Answers researches and finds discounts for sales events like Black Friday. Deal Answers may earn commission from clicks as an Amazon Associate and member of other programs.

Jennifer Hansen

contact@dealanswers.com