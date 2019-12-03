Former Stanford professor will discuss the urgency around Impossible Foods' mission

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CES2020--The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® today announced that Dr. Patrick O. Brown, CEO of Impossible Foods, will headline at the CES 2020® Leaders in Technology (LIT) Dinner, an invitation-only event bringing together more than 600 policymakers, technologists and entrepreneurs from around the globe. FOX Business anchor Liz Claman will host the fireside chat to discuss Impossible Foods’ rise from startup to global success.

Brown founded Impossible Foods in 2011 with a singular mission: to eliminate the need for animals in the food chain and reverse animal agriculture’s impact on the environment. The food tech startup debuted its most significant product upgrade, Impossible Burger 2.0, at CES 2019.

“Pat Brown had a vision to reduce the impact of animal agriculture and satisfy consumers, and through technology innovation, he turned his idea into a global phenomenon - reinforcing that every company is a tech company,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. “We look forward to hearing Impossible Foods’ vision for technology’s role in the future of food.”

Pat Brown is CEO and founder of Impossible Foods, which he founded in 2011. Before Impossible Foods, Brown was a professor of biochemistry at Stanford University School of Medicine. At Stanford, Brown and his colleagues developed DNA microarrays – a new technology that made it possible to monitor the activity of all the genes in a genome – along with the first methods for analyzing, visualizing and interpreting global gene expression programs. He also co-founded the Public Library of Science, a nonprofit scientific publisher that has transformed the publishing industry by making scientific and medical research results freely available to the public.

Liz Claman joined FOX Business Network (FBN) as an anchor in October 2007. She anchors The Claman Countdown (weekdays 3-4PM/ET).

Brown and Claman join other confirmed CES keynote speakers, including NBCUniversal’s Linda Yaccarino; Daimler’s Ola Källenius; Delta Air Lines’ Ed Bastian; Samsung’s Hyun-Suk Kim; and Quibi’s Meg Whitman and Jeffrey Katzenberg.

The CES Keynote Schedule will be updated regularly as additional keynote speakers are announced. More than 1,100 visionaries and thought leaders are expected to speak and share insights on premiere technologies at CES 2020. Visit the CES Featured Speakers page to see the latest. For more information regarding the LIT Dinner, please contact Laura Hudson at lhudson@CTA.tech or 703-907-7604.

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2020, the world’s largest and most influential technology event, will run Jan. 7-10, 2020, in Las Vegas and provide access to the most transformative tech across various marketplaces, such as 5G, artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, smart home, smart cities, vehicles, digital health and more. Industry leaders and rising stars will come together again to pioneer future innovation driving the ever-evolving tech industry. Visit CES.tech for all CES updates and register for CES 2020.

