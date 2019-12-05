Film Premieres at Art Basel in Miami, Supported by Gucci

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) today unveiled Duck Duck by Harmony Korine, an experimental short film shot using Spectacles 3 to explore storytelling in 3D. Released November 2019, Spectacles 3 are equipped with dual HD cameras to capture three-dimensional photos and videos, unlocking the ability to transform Snaps with 3D Effects.

Best known for Kids, Spring Breakers and most recently, Beach Bum, cult filmmaker Harmony Korine experiments with Spectacles 3 as a cinematic tool, overlaying augmented reality onto three-dimensional scenes for immersive storytelling.

Using Spectacles 3, Harmony Korine transforms Miami into an unbridled dreamscape of sound and color in Duck Duck — exploring the emerging disciplines of wearable cinema, augmented reality, and immersive, spontaneous storytelling. The film’s hybrid reality is brought to life through 3D Effects developed for the film, which will be available to Spectacles 3 users on Snapchat.

“ Spectacles 3 is a completely unique format that shifted my perspective on film, narrative, what’s animated and what’s real,” said Harmony Korine. “ By combining a first-person point of view and 3D Effects, the sunglasses inhabit their own hyper-personal universe, and helped inspire the multi-sensory experience of Duck Duck - like you can walk into this world when you watch it.”

“ Both Harmony Korine and Spectacles are helping push the boundaries of immersive storytelling,” said Steen Strand, Director of Hardware, Spectacles. “ With the ability to capture depth like your own two eyes, Spectacles 3 brings Harmony Korine’s unique vision for Duck Duck to life, showing how this new technology can inform the future of creative storytelling.”

With support from Gucci, Duck Duck premiered during a private event at Art Basel in Miami Beach on the evening of December 4. Harmony Korine’s long standing relationship with Gucci includes photographing the 2019 Holiday “Gift Giving” campaign, the Cruise 2020 Adv Campaign, the Pre-Fall 2019 collection lookbook and Men’s Tailoring Adv Campaign, as well as a limited-edition Artbook, Gucci by Harmony Korine. In June 2019, Gucci presented a cinematic exhibit at the Gucci Hub in Milan dedicated to him, Harmony Korine – The Crack-Up, during Men’s Fashion Week.

As part of this collaboration, Harmony Korine and Gucci partnered with Spectacles to create limited edition Spectacles x Gucci by Harmony Korine. The limited edition Spectacles 3, created exclusively for Art Basel Miami Beach 2019, were inspired by Harmony Korine and designed with Gucci for creators. Snapchatters around the world can virtually try on Spectacles x Gucci by Harmony Korine here.

Duck Duck can be viewed at www.spectacles.com. The film and limited edition Spectacles x Gucci by Harmony Korine will debut during Art Basel in Miami Beach from December 5 to 8 at The Melin Building in Miami Art District: 3930 NE 2nd Avenue, Ste 200, Miami, FL 33137. Information and exhibit hours can be found here.

About Snap Inc.

Snap Inc. is a camera company. We believe that reinventing the camera represents our greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. We contribute to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. For more information, visit snap.com.

GUCCI

Founded in Florence in 1921, Gucci is one of the world’s leading luxury fashion brands, with a renowned reputation for creativity, innovation and Italian craftsmanship. Gucci is part of the global luxury group Kering, which manages the development of a series of renowned Maisons in fashion, leather goods, jewellery and watches. For further information about Gucci visit www.gucci.com.

