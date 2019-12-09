PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#MadRex--Former NFL NY Giants running back, New York Times bestselling author and youth advocate Rashad Jennings has joined his next winning team: the Rex Gryphon (RG) Restaurant Group. RG hospitality professionals design, develop and operate dynamic restaurant/entertainment brands that infuse extraordinary dining with upscale entertainment.

Just as Jennings drove on-the-field team success as a running back with the NY Giants and delivered community triumphs through his Rashad Jennings Foundation, he will continue this success in his role within the RG Restaurant Group, developing and increasing awareness of the REX (Restaurant, Entertainment, Xperience) Vigilante Post brand.

“Rashad was intrigued with the restaurant group’s positive message of rebuilding community as this is something he does each and every day through The Rashad Jennings Foundation, ” shared hospitality industry veteran and lead developer of Rex Gryphon’s vigilante posts Michael Norris. ”We look forward to his valued contribution to Rex Gryphon where he will be focusing on both the brand’s healthy menu offerings and an increased alignment with charity causes.”

The REX post-apocalyptic storied vigilante posts are “where the art of food meets the art of survival.” Each post is a nothing-like-it interactive, multi-sensory experiential destination that includes a dining haven, watering hole and Virtual Reality escape lounges. Guests can indulge in a scratch “Survivors” menu inspired by Mother Nature and the human instinct of eating well and spoiling palates.

Its Modern American cuisine focuses on high-quality, locally-sourced ingredients such as fresh vegetables, highest-grade organic meats, seafood, poultry and spice blends. Menu options include vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free, with allergens noted with each dish.

A pre- or post-meal visit to the hi-tech VRex Lounge allows guests to escape to places they have not yet traveled via unrivaled virtual reality simulator technology. Exclusively outfitted for RG by VRgineers based in Prague, the Lounges will be the only public VR venues in the world offering XTAL, the world’s first VR headset with AutoEye and embedded Leap Motion with 5k resolution.

RG currently operates its first vigilante post: Mad Rex in Philadelphia with its second vigilante post Rex Baron (therexbaron.com) is set to open this month in South Florida at Town Center at Boca Raton, a Simon property.

For more information on Rex Gryphon, visit www.rexgryphon.com.

About Rashad Jennings: www.rashadjennings.com

About The Rashad Jennings Foundation: www.rashadjenningsfoundation.com

EDITOR'S NOTE: Rashad Jennings will be attending the VIP Reveal of RG's Rex Baron in Boca Raton, Fla. this Wed., Dec. 11 and available for pre-arranged interviews on-site prior to and during the 6 p.m. event.

