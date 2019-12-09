Secretary Chao to discuss innovation and the safe integration of new technologies

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CES2020--The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® today announced U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao will deliver a keynote address at the upcoming CES® 2020, the world’s largest and most influential tech event. Secretary Chao is scheduled to speak on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 11:30 AM in the Las Vegas Convention Center room N257 in Las Vegas, NV.

Secretary Chao returns as a CES keynoter, following a keynote address during CES 2018. She will discuss the current state of innovation and recent DOT initiatives to support the safe integration of new technologies into our country’s transportation systems. The vehicle tech section at CES is larger than many stand-alone car shows, with more than 160 vehicle tech exhibitors – including 10 major automakers. CES 2020 will also showcase the latest in drones, self-driving vehicles, smart cities, resilience technologies and more.

“As the highest-ranking U.S. transportation official, Secretary Chao is driving the Administration’s initiatives to safely advance the transportation industry through tech innovation,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. “We welcome Secretary Chao back to the CES keynote stage and look forward to hearing the DOT’s latest initiatives that will provide a roadmap for the industry – in the U.S. and abroad – and help to further improve public safety.”

Secretary Chao served as U.S. Department of Labor Secretary from 2001 – 2009. She is the first Asian-American woman to be appointed to the President’s Cabinet in American history. Secretary Chao previously served as Deputy Secretary of Transportation; President and Chief Executive Officer of United Way of America; and Director of the Peace Corps.

Secretary Chao joins other confirmed CES keynote speakers, including NBCUniversal’s Linda Yaccarino; Daimler’s Ola Källenius; Delta Air Lines’ Ed Bastian; Samsung’s Hyun-Suk Kim; and Quibi’s Meg Whitman and Jeffrey Katzenberg.

The CES Keynote Schedule will be updated regularly as additional keynote speakers are announced. More than 1,100 visionaries and thought leaders are expected to speak and share insights on premiere technologies at CES 2020. Visit the CES Featured Speakers page to see the latest.

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2020, the global stage for innovation, will run Jan. 7-10 in Las Vegas, Nevada and provide access to the most transformative tech across various marketplaces, such as 5G, artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, smart home, smart cities, vehicles, digital health and more. Industry leaders and rising stars will come together to pioneer future innovation driving the ever-evolving tech industry. Visit CES.tech for all CES updates and register for CES 2020.

