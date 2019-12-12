Authors join more than 1100 visionaries sharing insights on premier technologies

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CES2020--The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® today announced the featured authors in Gary’s Book Club for CES® 2020. These prominent authors in the tech industry will autograph and promote their books to CES attendees and share insights in lively discussions on the CTA Stage, located in the Grand Lobby of the LVCC.

“Gary’s Book Club presents the opportunity to showcase the works of noteworthy authors to a global audience at CES and provide new perspectives on how tech is shaping industries,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. “This year’s authors will discuss topics spanning workforce and government, artificial intelligence and virtual reality. CTA’s latest book, Ninja Future, will also be available for the first time in paperback with a new afterword at CES 2020.”

CES 2020 Gary’s Book Club:

Carla Bailo & Terry Barclay: The Road to the Top is Not on the Map: Conversations with Top Women of the Automotive Industry

Chris Duffey: Superhuman Innovation: Transforming Businesses with Artificial Intelligence

Lakshmi Sarah & Melissa Bosworth: Crafting Stories for Virtual Reality

Jane Sarasohn-Kahn: Health Consuming: From Health Consumers to Health Citizens

Rod Pyle: Space 2.0

Martin O'Malley: Smarter Government: Governing for Results in the Information Age

Jeff Kosseff: The Twenty-Six Words That Created the Internet

David H. DeWolf & Jessica S. Hall: The Product Mindset

Sarah Boisvert: People of the New Collar Workforce

The complete interview and book signing schedule can be found on the Gary’s Book Club page. In addition to Gary’s Book Club, more than 1100 visionaries and thought leaders are expected to speak and share insights on premier technologies at CES 2020. Visit the CES Featured Speakers page to see the latest.

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2020, the global stage for innovation, will run Jan. 7-10 in Las Vegas, Nevada and provide access to the most transformative tech across various marketplaces, such as 5G, artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, smart home, smart cities, vehicles, digital health and more. Industry leaders and rising stars will come together to pioneer future innovation driving the ever-evolving tech industry. Visit CES.tech for all CES updates and register for CES 2020.

