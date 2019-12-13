NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Following are the latest Holiday Themed 2019 news releases and story ideas for reporters, bloggers and media outlets. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire’s Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here . This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.
PHILADELPHIA--Consumer Trends in Convenience: What Americans Are Getting Delivered in 2020 Source: goPuff
ORANGE, Calif.--Western Dental and SoCal Chapter of the NFL Alumni Association Team Up for a Winning Toys for Tots Drive Source: Western Dental & Orthodontics
MCLEAN, Va--Hilton Expands Food Donation Initiative to Nearly 300 Hotels in Time for the Holidays Source: Hilton
RADNOR, Pa.--Research Shows Only One in Three Americans Always Pays Their Credit Card Balance in Full as Holiday Shopping Hits Its Peak Source: Lincoln Financial Group
REDMOND, Wash.--Nintendo Download: Slay Creatures and Defy Your Teachers Source: Nintendo
LOS ANGELES--Newegg’s ‘Tech the Halls’ Gift Guide is Packed with Gift-giving Advice for Holiday Shoppers Source: Newegg
LOS ANGELES--Therapy Challenges can be Therapy Opportunities During the Holiday Season for Children with Autism, Says Alternative Behavior Strategies Source: Alternative Behavior Strategies
JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--Southeastern Grocers Celebrates Season of Giving with Holiday Hunger Relief Program Source: Southeastern Grocers, Inc.
SANTA MONICA, Calif.--Verishop to Bring Incubated Digital Brands to Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield’s Premier Shopping Destinations in the U.S. Source: Verishop
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--BRANDSMART USA Counts Down to Christmas With Savings! Source: BRANDSMART USA
DALLAS--New Study from Naturally Slim Demonstrates Effectiveness of Ongoing Employer-Sponsored Weight Loss Programs Source: Naturally Slim
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--Books-A-million Provides Inspiration With Top Holiday Gift Picks for Spiritual & Personal Growth Source: Books-A-Million
SALT LAKE CITY--Elmer Chocolate Selects ReposiTrak for Supplier Compliance Source: ReposiTrak, Inc.
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.--U.S. Xpress Celebrates 10 Year Partnership with Wreaths Across America Source: U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc.
SEATTLE--Amazon Music Captures the Making of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” in New Mini-documentary Source: Amazon Music
NEW YORK--Voya Matching Purchases of Book Through Dec. 31 to Promote Kindness, Help End Bullying in Schools Source: Voya Financial, Inc.
TEMPE, Ariz.--Insight Takes Pediatric Patients from Around the Globe on Virtual Reality Sleigh Ride with Santa Source: Insight Enterprises Inc.
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis.--Last-Minute Shoppers Rejoice — Kohl’s Stores Open for Around-The-Clock Shopping; Offers Free Pick Up on Kohls.com Orders Source: Kohl’s
SEATTLE--Amazon Prime Members Can Shop Millions of Items with Fast and Free Delivery Until Christmas Eve Source: Amazon.com, Inc.
BOSTON--Apple Watch Series 5 Deals & Sales (Dec 2019): Apple Watch Sales Listed by Retail Fuse Source: Retail Fuse
BOSTON--AirPods Pro Sale & Deals (Dec 2019): All The Best Apple AirPods Deals Rounded Up by Save Bubble Source: Save Bubble
SACRAMENTO, Calif.--The OTS Promotes Use of Designated Sober Drivers During Holiday Season Source: The California Office of Traffic Safety
SAN FRANCISCO--PG&E Urges Customers to Stay Safe as They Decorate Homes and Businesses This Holiday Season Source: Pacific Gas and Electric Company
SAN FRANCISCO & LOS ANGELES--J-Scent Invites Their Fragrance Evaluator from Japan to Tigerlily in San Francisco and Scent Bar in DT Los Angeles This Coming Weekend Source: LUZ Co., Ltd.
NEW YORK--Socialbakers’ Q3 Trends Report Reveals the Latest Social Media Insights and Data Source: Socialbakers
DALLAS--Omnitracs Continues its Decade of Support for Wreaths Across America with $25,000 Donation Source: Omnitracs, LLC
CHICAGO--Study Finds that Seamless Experiences, Trust and Privacy are More Important than Ever to Holiday Shoppers Source: Performics
REDMOND, Wash.--The Ring Fit Adventure Play Experience Kicks Off Across the U.S. This Month Source: Nintendo
TOKYO--Kirin to Release “Slow Drink(R)” Advertisements Promoting Responsible Drinking in Pursuit of Zero Harmful Drinking During the Holiday Season Source: Kirin Holdings Company, Limited
BOSTON--Surface Pro 7 Deals & Sales (December 2019): Top Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Deals Rated by Saver Trends Source: Saver Trends
BOSTON--Best Fitbit Versa 2 Sales & Deals (Christmas 2019): Versa 2, Lite & More Smartwatch Savings Compared by Consumer Articles Source: Consumer Articles
SEATTLE--Amazon Surprises Hundreds of Charities by Fulfilling Their AmazonSmile Charity Lists this Holiday Season Source: Amazon
BEAVERTON, Ore.--Comcast Unveils Three New Xfinity Stores in Two New Locations Plus One Remodel in December Source: Comcast Corporation
PHILADELPHIA & KENNESAW, Ga.--Pep Boys Kicks Off 12 Days of Deals Source: Pep Boys
BOSTON--iPhone 11 Pro Max Deals & Sales (Dec 2019): Top Sprint, Verizon, AT&T & More iPhone 11 Pro Max Sales Listed by Deal Stripe Source: Deal Stripe
MELBOURNE, Australia--Fair Go Casino player unwraps massive $90k Christmas win Source: Fair Go Casino
BOSTON--Canon T7i & T7 Deals & Sales (Christmas 2019): Best Canon EOS Rebel T7i & T7 DSLR Camera Deals Rated by Saver Trends Source: Saver Trends
BOSTON--Bose 700 Sale & Deals (December 2019): Top Bose 700 Noise Cancelling Headphones Sale Researched by Save Bubble Source: Save Bubble
BOSTON--Hoverboard Deals & Sales (December 2019): Best Deals on Hoverboards at Amazon & Walmart Shared by The Consumer Post Source: The Consumer Post
BOSTON--Beats Headphones Sale (December 2019): Best Wireless Beats On Sale Rated by Saver Trends Source: Saver Trends
BOSTON--Pixel 4 Deals & Sales December 2019: Best Google Pixel 4 Deals Reviewed by Consumer Articles Source: Consumer Articles
BOSTON--Apple Watch Series 3 Deals (Christmas 2019): Top Apple Watch 3 (38mm, 42mm) GPS + Cellular Savings Compared by Spending Lab Source: Spending Lab
OMAHA, Neb.--TD Ameritrade Investor Movement Index: IMX Reaches Highest Point in 2019 Amid Market Highs, Holiday Optimism Source: TD Ameritrade
LOS GATOS, Calif.--Roku Tops Off Year of Entertainment with Unlocked Premium Content for Second Annual Stream-a-thon Source: Roku, Inc.
NEUHAUSEN, Switzerland--Sensormatic Solutions Releases Its ShopperTrak 2019 Black Friday Weekend Shopper Traffic Recap Source: Sensormatic Solutions
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.--Legacybox Surpasses 750,000 Customers Source: Legacybox
BOSTON--Fossil Watches On Sale (Christmas 2019): Fossil Smartwatch Savings Compared by Deal Tomato Source: Deal Tomato
BOSTON--Roomba 960 Sales & Best Price (Christmas 2019): Top iRobot Roomba 960 & 900 Series Robot Vacuum Sales Rounded Up by Deal Tomato Source: Deal Tomato
BOSTON--Away Luggage Sales & Discounts (Dec 2019): Top Away Travel Luggage Sales Compared by Consumer Walk Source: Consumer Walk
BOSTON--Ancestry DNA Kit Sale & Deals (Christmas 2019): Best Ancestry DNA & 23andMe Deals Rated by The Consumer Post Source: The Consumer Post
BOSTON--Cricut Maker Sale (Dec 2019): Best Cricut Maker Machine & Explore Air 2 Bundle Sales Compared by Deal Stripe Source: Deal Stripe
BOSTON--GoPro HERO 8 Deals & Sales (December 2019): GoPro HERO 8, 7 & 6 Deals Rated by Deal Stripe Source: Deal Stripe
BOSTON--Vitamix Blender Sales & Deals for December 2019: Vitamix 5200, A3500 & 7500 Blender Deals Listed by Retail Egg Source: Retail Egg
BOSTON--All Cricut Sales & Deals (Dec 2019): List of Cricut Maker, Explore Air & More Cricut Machine Deals Released by Retail Egg Source: Retail Egg
BOSTON--The Best Luggage Sales & Deals (Dec 2019): Away Travel, Tumi, Samsonite & More Suitcase Sales Compared by Consumer Articles Source: Consumer Articles
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--National Beverage Advocates the Gift of Hope for the Kids of St. Jude Source: National Beverage Corp.
CLEVELAND--Small Businesses Are Adding Staff, Showing Signs of Optimism Heading Into Holiday Shopping Season Source: CBIZ, Inc.
ALISO VIEJO, Calif.--PCMA to Sponsor the Southern California NFL Alumni Associations Monday Night Football Event Supporting Marines Toys For Tots Source: PCMA
CINCINNATI--Pantene Is “Going Home for the Holidays” to Inspire Acceptance and Celebrate the LGBTQ+ Community This Holiday Season Source: Procter & Gamble
MINNEAPOLIS--Cinnamon Toast Crunch & Milk Bar Collaboration Serves Up Epic Cinnamon-Sugar Mashups Source: General Mills
WASHINGTON--LEON Unveils New Holiday Menu for Its US Locations Source: LEON
WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--BJ’s Wholesale Club is Making Spirits Bright with the Hottest Holiday Gifts at an Unbeatable Value Source: BJ’s Wholesale Club
REDMOND, Wash.--Nintendo News: Nintendo Switch Online Continues to Expand in Value With More Classic Super NES and NES Games Source: Nintendo
BOSTON--Wayfair Reports 36% Increase in Direct Retail Sales for Peak Five-Day Holiday Shopping Weekend Source: Wayfair Inc.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--Books-A-Million Picks the Season’s Most Perfect Presents in 2019 Holiday Gift Guide Source: Books-A-Million
REDMOND, Wash.--Nintendo Switch Achieves Its Best Week of Sales Ever in the U.S. Source: Nintendo
COLUMBUS, Ohio--Holiday Drivers Unable to Resist Shopping While Driving, Says New Root Report Source: Root Insurance
NEW YORK--Find The Perfect Holiday Gifts, At Every Price, At Macy’s Source: Macy’s
SALISBURY, N.C.--Food Lion Donates 279,000 Meals Through Inaugural Sack to Give Back Program Source: Food Lion
CHARLOTTE, N.C.--Four in Five U.S. Small Business Owners Anticipate Strong Finish to 2019 Source: Bank of America
CHICAGO--ComEd Ignites Holiday Spirit in Local Communities with ‘12 Days of Community Energy’ Source: ComEd
WASHINGTON--Thanksgiving Weekend Draws Nearly 190 Million Shoppers, Spending Up 16 Percent Source: National Retail Federation
NEW YORK--Macy’s Celebrates National Believe Day With Goal to Raise An Extra $1 Million for Make-A-Wish® Through Annual Letter Writing Campaign Source: Macy’s
NEW YORK--MEDIA ADVISORY: Managing Holiday Season Stress Source: Wellbridge/Northwell Health
BOCA RATON, Fla.--Research Data Suggests 84% of Customers Are Looking to Email Marketers For Their Holiday Discounts Source: SubjectLine.com
PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO--Kool-Aid Man and Lil Jon Are Back to Give You All You Want for Christmas Source: The Kraft Heinz Company
SAN FRANCISCO--Baby2Baby Ambassador Jessica Alba Raises Awareness for Janie and Jack’s Baby2Baby Holiday Donation Campaign Source: Janie and Jack
CALABASAS HILLS, Calif.--The Cheesecake Factory’s Peppermint Bark Cheesecake and Slice of Joy Gift Card Offer Are Back for the Holiday Season Source: The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated
DES MOINES, Iowa--Keeping Your Spending in Check: New Research From Principal Looks at How Americans Are Managing Their Money This Holiday Season Source: Principal Financial Group
LAS VEGAS--Rapaport Press Release: Diamond Market More Optimistic Source: Rapaport
SEATTLE--Amazon Customers Shop at Record Levels Again This Holiday Season – Cyber Monday 2019 Becomes the Single Biggest Shopping Day in the Company’s History Source: Amazon.com, Inc.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.--Hudson Unveils Its Best Books of 2019, The Perfect Companions For Life’s Next Adventure Source: Hudson Ltd.
CHARLOTTE, N.C.--cbdMD Reports Record Online Holiday Sales Source: cbdMD, Inc.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.--Shopping for Jewelry this Holiday? 5 Insider Tips from National Jewelry Buyers Source: National Jewelry Buyers
NEW YORK--Holiday Travel Deals 2019-2020: The Holiday Shopping Season Is Also the Travel Shopping Season With Travel Tuesday Offers, Deals, and Flash Sales Enticing Americans to Travel Abroad In 2020 Source: Travelex
PLANTATION, Fla.--Smile More This Holiday Season Source: DentalPlans.com
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis.--Kohl’s to Gift More Than $3 Million in Grants to Nonprofits Across the Country This Holiday Source: Kohl’s
