CES Innovation Awards honoree, Perfect Corp.’s YouCam, previews advanced AI & AR beauty technologies for consumers, brands and retailers.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Perfect Corp., the beauty tech solutions provider behind the world’s leading virtual beauty app, YouCam Makeup, and photo editing toolkit, YouCam Perfect, reveals a sneak peek at the new artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) solutions to debut at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, January 7th through 10th. As a CES Innovation Awards honoree, Perfect Corp. is excited to introduce ‘Beauty AI’ with a lineup of AI and AR technology solutions providing personalized recommendations to beauty consumers to help brands master a consumer-centric strategy.

Perfect Corp. will also be onsite at LVCC, South Hall Upper Level, Booth #31700 in High-Tech Retailing, to showcase a lineup of advanced beauty AI + AR solutions with real-world implementation to illustrate the impact of smart beauty tech on the customer journey including:

AI Makeup : Advancements in facial recognition and machine learning have improved virtual try-on to incorporate personalized product and look recommendations based on user preferences. Guests can experience the new smart AI Foundation Shade Finder and virtual AI Beauty Advisor tools, which help deliver individually tailored beauty experiences that drive conversion.

: Advancements in facial recognition and machine learning have improved virtual try-on to incorporate personalized product and look recommendations based on user preferences. Guests can experience the new smart AI Foundation Shade Finder and virtual AI Beauty Advisor tools, which help deliver individually tailored beauty experiences that drive conversion. AI Skincare : Improved camera lenses quality has enabled advanced skin analysis and condition tracking including hydration, oiliness, and redness, in addition to spots, wrinkles, textures, and dark circles. Guests can experience a custom Acne Spot Scan solution which uses advanced AI beauty tech to generate instant acne readings and product recommendations for the user.

: Improved camera lenses quality has enabled advanced skin analysis and condition tracking including hydration, oiliness, and redness, in addition to spots, wrinkles, textures, and dark circles. Guests can experience a custom Acne Spot Scan solution which uses advanced AI beauty tech to generate instant acne readings and product recommendations for the user. AI Hair: Live virtual hair color effects have expanded beyond the basic single process shade to incorporate a mix of gradient, shine, and color effects that range from ombre, to duo-chrome, and metallic shading. The real-time hair color try-on instantly recognizes the unique movement of hair to display wildly accurate digital hair color effects.

Live virtual hair color effects have expanded beyond the basic single process shade to incorporate a mix of gradient, shine, and color effects that range from ombre, to duo-chrome, and metallic shading. The real-time hair color try-on instantly recognizes the unique movement of hair to display wildly accurate digital hair color effects. AI Face Attributes : AI deep learning is used to detect user’s facial attributes to help brands understand the consumers’ individual characteristics to tailor a more custom beauty experience with personalized recommendation that matches consumer needs. Guests can experience AI Face Attributes Web and AI Face Scanner onsite and see the 3D Face Mesh tracker used in the detection of the smart AI readings.

: AI deep learning is used to detect user’s facial attributes to help brands understand the consumers’ individual characteristics to tailor a more custom beauty experience with personalized recommendation that matches consumer needs. Guests can experience AI Face Attributes Web and AI Face Scanner onsite and see the 3D Face Mesh tracker used in the detection of the smart AI readings. AI Beauty Advisor: This advanced beauty tech uses AI deep learning and AR technology to provide personalized beauty recommendations based on individual preferences (including facial attributes skin tone and hair color), directing consumers to a product list tailored specifically to them. This customized experience helps beauty shoppers navigate overwhelming product selections to find the products and styles most suitable to their preferences, playing to a consumer-centric strategy that helps drive a 2.5 times conversion rate increase.

Perfect Corp.’s interactive showcase will highlight the unique ways brands are leveraging YouCam Makeup’s AI beauty tech solutions across omni-channel touchpoints to best meet the demand for a consumer-centric approach. Guests are invited to experience the new AI innovations first hand and discover how AI beauty tech helps to deliver a more personalized consumer shopper journey.

In addition to their onsite booth demonstrations, please join Perfect Corp. CEO, Alice Chang, for her High Tech Retailing talk on Beauty AI and AR Personalized Solutions and panel on January 8th @ 11:00 - 11:40 AM in LVCC, North Hall, N253 https://hightechretailing.com/2020-agenda-2/. Chang will be joined by special brand partner guests for an in-depth discussion on the future of beauty tech solutions and how they’re being leveraged by brands and retail space. The presentation will spotlight the unique ways brands have implemented custom AI beauty tech solutions across various omnichannel touchpoints to improve the consumer beauty experience.

“We are excited to reveal Perfect Corp.’s newest AI &AR innovations at the highly anticipated CES 2020 convention in January,” said Perfect Corp. founder and CEO, Alice Chang. “At Perfect Corp., we strive to continuously innovate and lead the pack in AI beauty solutions that drive results. We look forward to introducing ‘Beauty Tech 360’ at CES 2020 to help show brands how the successful implementation of AI and AR can create truly personalized beauty shopping experiences that fit the growing demand for a consumer-centric strategy.”

Visit Perfect Corp. at CES 2020, January 7th through the 10th, at Booth #31700 in LVCC, South Hall Upper Level, High-Tech Retailing and for Chang’s special ‘Beauty Tech’ presentation Wednesday, January 8th at 11AM in LVCC, North Hall N253.

App Availability

YouCam Makeup is available for free download on the App Store and Google Play.

YouCam Perfect is available for free download on the App Store and Google Play.

About Perfect Corp.

With over 800 Million downloads globally, Perfect Corporation is dedicated to transforming how consumers, content creators and beauty brands interact together through AI and AR technologies. Our experienced team of engineers and beauty aficionados are pushing the frontiers of technology to create the beauty platform of the future – a fluid environment where individuals express themselves, learn the latest about fashion and beauty, and enjoy instant access to the products from their favorite brands. Further information about Perfect Corp. can be found at perfectcorp.com

Press

Corporate: Peggy Chiang at press@perfectcorp.com or by phone at: +886-2-8667-1265, ext. 2300

USA: Lindsay London at contact_pr@perfectcorp.com or by phone at +1 (212) 929-7979

Japan: Ryusho Hosaka at contact_pr_jpn@perfectcorp.com or by phone at: +81-3-5875-6651

China: Celine Lo at celine_lo@perfectcorp.com or by phone: + 86 1582 112 8182

Europe: Sylvain Delteil at contact_pr_uk@perfectcorp.com