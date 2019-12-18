SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wilson Electronics, the industry leader in cellular signal booster technology, today announced that it has been named a CES® 2020 Innovation Awards Honoree for the weBoost Home Complete, a powerful, consumer-friendly residential cell signal booster designed to provide reliable cellular connectivity in homes up to 7,500 square feet. The announcement was made during CES Unveiled New York, an invite-only tech event bringing together top media, exhibitors and industry leaders for a sneak peek of the products and trends expected at CES 2020, which will run January 7-10, 2020 in Las Vegas, NV.

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products across 28 product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on engineering qualities, aesthetic and design, functionality and consumer appeal.

The weBoost Home Complete is perfect for homeowners who want to maximize cellular coverage throughout a large, multi-level home up to 7,500 square feet. The booster has 72 dB in max gain and up to 24 dBm in total uplink-output power. It offers modern aesthetics, with a sleek aluminum booster and fabric-covered inside antenna that effortlessly complements contemporary home décor. Using the weBoost Home Complete, consumers will experience faster data speeds, better voice quality, fewer dropped calls and superior streaming capability. The booster works simultaneously on all US carrier networks—including AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon, and U.S. Cellular, among others.

“In-building cellular coverage is becoming even more important as consumers rely heavily on their mobile devices to stay in touch with family and friends, conduct business, stream content, get help in the event of an emergency, make payments and more,” said Bruce Lancaster, CEO at Wilson Electronics. “The weBoost Home Complete ensures homeowners will have strong cellular signal wherever they may be in their homes, and we’re honored to be recognized by CES for this product.”

CES 2020 Innovation honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/Innovation.

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2020, the global stage for innovation, will run Jan. 7-10 in Las Vegas, Nevada and provide access to the most transformative tech across various marketplaces, such as 5G, artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, smart home, smart cities, vehicles, digital health and more. Industry leaders and rising stars will come together to pioneer future innovation driving the ever-evolving tech industry. Visit CES.tech for all CES updates and register for CES 2020.

About weBoost and Wilson Electronics, LLC

Wilson Electronics, LLC, home of WilsonPro and weBoost, is a market leader in cellular signal booster technology, dedicated to delivering wireless network coverage to everyone, everywhere. Each booster is FCC approved to amplify signal from all major carriers for all cellular devices; significantly improving cellular coverage in homes, vehicles and commercial buildings. The company has developed and manufactured cell phone signal boosters, antennas, and related components for more than 20 years—establishing an extensive portfolio of intellectual property surrounding mobile phone repeater and booster architectures along the way. All Wilson Electronics products are designed, assembled, and tested in the USA. For more information, visit www.weboost.com.

