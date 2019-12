Variety reports: “The U.S. podcast market has been on the rise for years, but 2019 marked an extraordinary year of growth for the space. At least 90 million U.S. consumers (27% of the population) listen to podcasts monthly, up 23% from 73 million in 2018, which is an acceleration from the 9% year-over-year growth monthly podcast listening experienced last year, according to Edison Research and Triton Digital.”

