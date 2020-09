Billboard reports: “Three years after the launch of TikTok, 52% of Generation Z (people ages 13 to 23) in the U.S. use a short video clip sites such as TikTok and Triller in a typical month, and 48% of that group watch videos about music artists, according to the new U.S. Music 360 report by MRC Data/Nielsen Music survey from June 8 to July 6.”

