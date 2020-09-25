SEATTLE, WA – September 25, 2020 – Media technology holding company, 4D Factory (“4D”), announced today that it has acquired a majority stake in early stage startup NEON Media. Led by Founder & CEO Cort Javarone, 4D’s acquisition provides Neon with capital for IP licensing and to accelerate current productions and new joint-venture projects.

NEON Optimizes 4D Factory’s Portfolio

“We see great opportunity in combining NEON’s AAA content capabilities with the strategy of our other investments integrating content and distribution assets with proprietary technology,” said Javarone. 4D’s President, Kevin Conroy, whose content experience includes senior operating roles at MGM Studios, Bertlesmann and Univision, commented “Consumer demand for all kinds of digital content has never been greater and continues to accelerate. NEON has a strong and experienced team and represents a unique opportunity for us to add and offer compelling premium content as part of our portfolio.”

Digital Convergence Requires a New Kind of Production Company

NEON Media is an early stage transmedia company built from HBO’s interactive and immersive experiences team. NEON’s founders, each award-winning in their own right, won an interactive Emmy for Westworld while at HBO. Current productions include projects with major Hollywood studios and streaming services, as well as with real-time game technology companies. “Digital convergence requires a new kind of production company. One that is fluent in transmedia, virtual production, and gaming-as-a-service,” said NEON CEO Mark Long.

NEON is Pushing the State-of-the-Art in Virtual Production

NEON recently received a coveted MegaGrant from Epic Games, creators of the Unreal Engine. NEON is using the MegaGrant to push the state-of-the-art in virtual production further by rendering Unreal scenes in real-time in nDisplay, at framerates high enough to shoot in slow motion.

About NEON Media

NEON Media is run by a team of game veterans whose credits include Halo, Star Wars, Bioshock, Westworld and more. NEON is a new kind of production company—one that is uniquely positioned to bring the best of game development to the world of film and television to elevate transmedia production and audience experiences.

About 4D Factory

4D Factory is a holding company acquiring assets driving the technology-enabled transformation of Media, with a focus on Games. The team of Industry luminaries combines expertise from different worlds – entertainment, media, technology, games and investments – to create more value for stakeholders and entrepreneurs. 4D Factory interests include technologies and platforms in production, marketing and distribution, as well as content aggregation, from AAA-branded PC/Console to hyper casual Mobile.

