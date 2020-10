VentureBeat reports: “My.Games has acquired a controlling stake in mobile game studio Deus Craft for as much as $49.1 million. The deal gives My.Games, the gaming division of Russia’s Mail.ru Group, control of 51.1% shares of Deus Craft and includes an upfront, payment of $14.1 million and a deferred payment of up to $35 million payable in April 2021.”

