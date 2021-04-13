Variety reports: “Ask any executive what the music business was like in the ’00s and their face may take on an expression more commonly associated with narrowly averted disasters like car accidents or, more accurately, attempted robberies. Due to peer-to-peer file-sharing platforms like Napster and Limewire, U.S. recorded-music revenues lost more than half their value in the early years of the 21st century…”
15 Years of Spotify: How the Streaming Giant Has Changed and Reinvented...