Launch Esports™, a joint venture between leading esports tournament software and management company Mainline and Steel Planet Esports – an affiliated venture of college multimedia rights holder Steel Curtain U., today announced the full schedule of its rapidly growing roster of Division II, Division III, NAIA, and community college conferences and universities, totaling over 180 schools, beginning with their fall conference and tournament play going on now through November.
