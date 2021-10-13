The 1-Day Executive Conference to be held at Digital Media Wire’s Future of Television Features Speakers from Launch Esports, Mainline, Steel Curtain U., FaZe Clan, UTA, Vindex, Ubisoft, Subnation, Airforce Gaming, Subforce Gaming, U.S. Coast Guard, Manatt, Among Others

HOUSTON (October 13, 2021) – Launch Esports™, a joint venture between leading esports tournament software and management company Mainline and Steel Planet Esports – an affiliated venture of college multimedia rights holder Steel Curtain U., today announced the agenda and confirmed speakers for the inaugural Future of College Esports, a 1-day executive conference focused on developments in the burgeoning college esports market.

The event, which is being co-presented by Launch Esports in association with Digital Media Wire’s Future of Television, is designed to provide a roadmap for stakeholders, including athletic directors, coaches, players and team representatives, to launch and grow collegiate esports programs and to identify the opportunities to work with brand marketers, digital platforms, influencers, broadcasters and professional teams, while preparing students for careers in the esports industry.

The event includes 6 sessions on the following topics:

The State of Esports: Current Trends & Future Expectations

The Exploding New Market For Name Image & Likeness: Opportunities for College Esports Athletes and Brand Marketers

The Future of College Esports Productions: Streamers, Influencers and Shoutcasters

The Making of a Collegiate Esports Program

Games & Esports Culture & Lifestyle Content: The Opportunity for Brands, Agencies and Marketers

The U.S. Armed Forces & Esports: A Blueprint for Engagement & Recruitment

Confirmed speakers include:

Billy Sprout, Director of Collegiate Esports, Mainline

John Daniel Depa, Two-Time Emmy Award Winning Esports Broadcast Producer

Che Chou, Senior Director of Esports, Ubisoft

Damon Lau, Head of Esports, United Talent Agency

Doug Scott, Co-Founder & Chief Managing Director, Subnation Media

Jaci Hays, Chief Operations Officer, Faze Clan

Kevin Mitchell, Founder & CEO, College EsportsX, Consultant, Launch Esports

Mike Sullivan, Founder, Space Force Gaming

Darin David, CEO, Steel Curtain U., Co-Founder, Launch Esports

Chris Buckner, Co-Founder & CEO, Mainline, Co-Founder, Launch Esports

Ned Sherman, Partner, Manatt, Co-Founder, Digital Media Wire, Co-Founder, Launch Esports

Oliver Parsons, U.S. Air Force Officer & Founder, Air Force Gaming

Marshall Zelaznik, CEO, Esports Engine

Claudio Giugliano, MST2, U.S. Coast Guard

Seb Joseph, Senior Brands Editor, Digiday

Wim Stocks, SVP, Partnerships & Commercial, Belong Gaming & Vindex

View agenda and registration at: www.televisionconference.com/esports/

More information on Launch Esports at: www.launchesports.gg.

About Mainline

Mainline is an esports tournament software and management company focused on providing customers with their own esports offerings. Based in Houston, TX, Mainline helps colleges and brands manage, monetize and market their esports programs and tournaments, and has quickly become the leader in collegiate esports. For more information, visit mainline.gg and twitter.com/mainlineesports.

About Steel Planet Esports

Steel Planet Esports was created to address the business needs of college conferences and brand partners. SPE was developed as a partnership between Darin David of college multi-media rights holder Steel Curtain U, TV producer and Disney veteran Randy Gregory, and digital, entertainment and technology entrepreneur and investor Ned Sherman, co-founder of Digital Media Wire. Steel Curtain U represents 19 conferences and the CCCAA, encompassing more than 340 colleges, 3.5M students, and 10.3M alumni. For more information, visit SteelCurtainU.com.