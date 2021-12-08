Digiday reports: “The advertising industry at large, and its stakeholders, don’t have a problem coming up with a new term (or, God forbid, acronym) to describe something. And the landscape is no stranger to inconsistency because of it. When a new media channel comes online, there’s a chance for a clean slate. Unless, of course, that channel grows so fast that an abundance of stakeholders wants a piece of the pie. Enter the metaverse.”

Read More