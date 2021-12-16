The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Esports and gaming brand Evil Geniuses revealed Thursday that Krystal Hauserman has joined the company as vp and global head of marketing. Hauserman has worked in the entertainment industry for fifteen years, formerly leading the team at Fullscreen that launched its first marketing partnership function and secured brand partnerships with Lyft, Bumble, Google, Red Bull and others.”
