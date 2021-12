Hypebot reports: “DYI music distributor DistroKid has partnered with Nifty Gateway to launch 9,999 NFTs for independent musicians who will earn money every time their NFT is bought or sold. Each carbon-offset NFT in the Sellouts collection shows the DistroKid mascot customized with more than 300 traits (hair, expression, eyewear, clothes, and more) holding the album cover of a participating creator.”

Read More