Hypebot reports: “Buzz worthy music NFT startup Sound.xyz has raised a $5 million seed round with the goal of helping low and mid level artists profit from crypto, Web 3 and the NFT boom. Investors include Andreessen Horowitz’s a16z fund, Variant Fund, Atelier Ventures, and musicians already in the crypto space including Holly Herndon, 21 Savage and DJ Drama.”

