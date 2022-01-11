SocialMediaToday reports: “We all know that TikTok is the social platform of the moment, and we’ve all seen its massive growth numbers, underlining its popularity, particularly among younger audiences. But is TikTok actually effective for advertising, given TikTok ads are so easy to skip – and in particular, are TikTok campaigns able to drive offline, in-store transactions as a result of exposure and increased brand awareness?”
Home advertising TikTok Publishes New Report on the Capacity to Drive Offline Sales via...