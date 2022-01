Variety reports: “Back in October 2021, music industry veteran and longtime tech investor Guy Oseary announced the signing of Bored Ape Yacht Club and its creator Yuga Labs for representation, alongside management clients Madonna, U2 and Red Hot Chili Peppers. Three months later, Oseary is expanding his NFT collective portfolio with the buzzing World Of Women, which he’ll represent in partnership with DCA cofounders Aaron Berndtson and Eben Smith.”

Read More