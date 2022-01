Gamesindustry.biz reports: “The number of mergers and acquisitions taking place across the games industry has dramatically risen in recent years, but every now and then there’s a deal that manages to stun everyone in the business. Take-Two seemingly managed to achieve that with its $12.7 billion takeover of mobile giant Zynga, but yesterday Microsoft blew that out of the water with a proposed $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard.”

