Music Business Worldwide reports: “The launch follows last month’s news that 300 Entertainment was sold to Warner Music Group for a confirmed $400 million, following reports about a potential sale to WMG in October. 300 Studios is headed by Kevin Liles, Chairman & CEO of 300 Entertainment and Elektra Music Group, with former Viacom Executives Kelly G. Griffin as Head of Creative Strategy and Nolan Baynes as General Manager.”
300 Entertainment Launches Content and Film Division 300 Studios