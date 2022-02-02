Hypebot reports: “Serious artists are desperate for a seamless, user friendly platform that provides them with a process and a real chance to effectively generate substantial exposure and significant financial reward. If everybody competed in the same space like they used to in the past and had the same promotional tools at their disposal as everyone else to get noticed immediately, then with or without record companies, great artists and great songs will be discovered by the mainstream music listening public.”
How a Single Music Discovery Platform Could Change the World