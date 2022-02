Deadline reports: “NBCUniversal has sold out all ad inventory for Super Bowl LVI across NBC, Telemundo and Peacock, with multiple 30-second spots fetching a record $7 million. In announcing the sell-out, the company did not offer an overall average rate per 30 seconds, but several tailwinds have pushed rates up more than 20% over the last time NBC had the game in 2018.”

