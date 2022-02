The Hollywood Reporter reports: “On Thursday, the studio saw its global streaming subscriber base for Starz and Starzplay Arabia grow to 19.7 million for the three months ending Dec. 31, 2021, in an increasingly competitive global streaming arena. That’s up another 1.7 million subscribers compared to 18 million at the end of its second quarter of fiscal 2022 and a rise of 44 percent year-over-year.”

