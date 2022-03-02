Deadline reports: “Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, whose subsidiaries include specialty film distributor Screen Media, is acquiring 1091 Pictures. The purchase price of $15.55 million consists of $8 million in cash, $2 million in newly issued shares of Series A perpetual preferred stock and 375,000 shares of Class A common stock. The preferred shares were valued at $25 in the deal, and the common stock at $14.80.”

