Music Business Worldwide reports: “Over the past couple of years, Universal Music Group and Sony Music Group have jointly splashed over half a billion dollars on Bob Dylan’s copyrights. UMG spent somewhere close to $400 million on his song catalog in 2020, while Sony bought his recorded music rights for north of $150 million last year. Now, the two majors are partnering on an NFT project founded by Bob Dylan.”
Home Featured Top Slider Universal and Sony Spent $550M Buying Bob Dylan’s Music Rights, Now They’re...