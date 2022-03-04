The Hollywood Reporter reports: “The flagship streaming service of The Walt Disney Co. is adding a less-expensive ad-supported tier starting later this year, with plans to launch an international option in 2023. “Expanding access to Disney+ to a broader audience at a lower price point is a win for everyone — consumers, advertisers, and our storytellers,” Kareem Daniel, chairman of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, said in statement.”
Home Featured Top Slider Disney+ Adding Cheaper Ad-Supported Tier