Music Business Worldwide reports: “MBW has discovered that Spotify has invented technology that predicts which “relatively unknown” artists on its platform “are likely to break” in the near future. According to a new US patent granted on Tuesday (March 1) and obtained by MBW, Spotify has developed what it calls a “system and method for breaking artist prediction in a media content environment”.”
Spotify Just Invented Its Own Patented AR Technology To Predict Breaking Artists....