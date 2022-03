Hypebot reports: “It doesn’t take a genius to figure out that Spotify is the the top streamer in the United States, but for the longest time Pandora came in at #2. That ranking looks like it will change by the end of 2022 as Amazon Music is coming on strong and will overtake Pandora for #2 in the U.S. streaming market by the end of the year, according to a new study by Insider Intelligence.”

