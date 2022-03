Variety reports: “The company’s year-old division Blockchain Creative Labs has been experimenting with the disruptive potential of digital ownership for properties as varied as “The Masked Singer,” WWE and, unexpectedly, SXSW. BCL will have a big presence at this week’s Austin-based festival to show off its work, featuring a Web3 experience devoted to Dolly Parton, called welcometodollyverse.com.”

