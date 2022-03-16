TechCrunch reports: “A few months after making the feature available to Disney+ users, Disney is now rolling out Apple’s SharePlay co-viewing experience for FaceTime to its ESPN app’s users. The feature will allow U.S. users who are either ESPN+ streaming service subscribers or logging in with their TV Everywhere credentials to co-view live sports and ESPN+ original content in sync with friends while on a FaceTime call.”
