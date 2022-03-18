Gamesindustry.biz reports: “Aside from all its success and growth, esports has also significantly shifted the status of the player, elevating consumers to exist as important focal points for vast communities. Esports devotees are much more than a passive audience to be sold products – they are competitors, content creators, and in some cases, adored superstars with larger fanbases than many successful games.”
'Always-On' Fandoms: How Esports Communities Are Shaping the Future of Games